Today, Coty (NYSE: COTY), one of the world’s largest beauty companies with a portfolio of iconic brands across fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care, announces the launch of a new global gender-neutral parental leave policy. Taking effect from November 1st, all employees, regardless of gender, will have access to the same number of fully paid weeks of parental leave when starting or extending a family – whether through pregnancy, adoption, or surrogacy.

Anne Jaeckin, Coty’s Chief HR Officer, said: “In line with our new corporate purpose, vision, and values, we are dedicated to fostering an inclusive workplace for our people – and tackling outdated gender stereotypes. We hope that this new policy will make a meaningful difference for new parents and support them in this very important chapter of their lives.”

Building on Coty’s central value of Fearless Kindness, announced in October, the policy is a tangible step toward a more diverse, equitable, and inclusive Coty culture. This initiative will help to promote gender equality in pay and workplace advancement and give each Coty Associate the choice to grow their family in the way that is right for them.

The policy builds upon Coty’s existing maternity, paternity, adoption, and partner leave commitments, and will be guided by local regulations.

