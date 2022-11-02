Exscientia plc (Nasdaq: EXAI) today highlighted new data aimed at enriching for patients that are more likely to respond to its precision-designed CDK7 inhibitor, GTAEXS-617 (‘617). The research confirmed a CDK7-specific pharmacodynamic (PD) biomarker, while revealing potential novel PD markers, and identified an initial novel patient selection gene expression signature that will, in part, be evaluated in its planned Phase 1/2 study. The data are being presented at the 34th EORTC-NCI-AACR (ENA 2022) Symposium on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics, being held October 26-28, 2022, in Barcelona, Spain.

In this study, researchers leveraged Exscientia's translational oncology platform, combining AI-based primary cancer tissue profiling with transcriptomics, to understand how cells from diverse patient populations respond to therapy with ‘617. Results demonstrated differential sensitivity in some patient samples, enabling Exscientia to correlate response with individual patient genomic and phenomic profiles. These correlations can then be used to identify which patients are most likely to respond to ‘617 therapy and can be incorporated into upcoming clinical trials.

In addition, the data showed that ‘617 induced less cell death on immune cells than select CDK4/6 and other investigational CDK7 inhibitors, potentially indicating a differentiated clinical safety profile. '617 is currently in IND-enabling studies as a potential treatment for transcriptionally addicted cancers.

“We’re excited to highlight new data supporting the power of our translational platform to rapidly assess the activity of new targeted therapies that could lead to improved clinical outcomes for patients,” said Gregory Vladimer, VP of Translational Research at Exscientia. “By leveraging our functional precision medicine platform coupled with single cell transcriptomics and AI modeling in primary disease tissue, we believe we are uniquely positioned to enrich studies for patient groups more likely to respond, or not respond, to a therapy, therefore meaningfully improving cancer treatment outcomes for patients."

Poster Presentation Details:

Title: Defining activity and patient selection of a novel CDK7 inhibitor, GTAEXS-617, through AI-supported primary cancer tissue profiling

Poster Session Title: Preclinical Models

Abstract Number: #124

Date/Time: Wednesday, October 26 / 12:00 PM – 8:00 PM CET

GTAEXS-617 is a novel CDK7 inhibitor that has been designed by Exscientia in collaboration with GT Apeiron for high potency, selectivity, bioavailability and safety. CDK7 inhibition combines cell cycle disruption with transcription inhibition, making it an attractive target to overcome common resistance pathways in CDK4/6 inhibition.

Exscientia anticipates submitting a Clinical Trial Application (CTA) by the end of 2022 and initiating a Phase 1/2 clinical trial in multiple solid tumour indications, including ovarian cancer, in the first half of 2023.

The poster is available on Exscientia's website.

About Exscientia

Exscientia is an AI-driven pharmatech company committed to discovering, designing and developing the best possible drugs in the fastest and most effective manner. Exscientia developed the first-ever functional precision oncology platform to successfully guide treatment selection and improve patient outcomes in a prospective interventional clinical study, as well as to progress AI-designed small molecules into the clinical setting. Our internal pipeline is focused on leveraging our precision medicine platform in oncology, while our partnered pipeline broadens our approach to other therapeutic areas. By pioneering a new approach to medicine creation, we believe the best ideas of science can rapidly become the best medicines for patients.

Exscientia is headquartered in Oxford (England, U.K.), with offices in Vienna (Austria), Dundee (Scotland, U.K.), Boston (Mass., U.S.), Miami (Fla., U.S.), Cambridge (England, U.K.), and Osaka (Japan).

Visit us at https%3A%2F%2Fwww.exscientia.ai or follow us on Twitter %40exscientiaAI.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements with regard to Exscientia’s expectations with respect to the progress of development of candidate molecules, timing and progress of, and data reported from, preclinical studies and clinical trials of Exscientia’s product candidates, and Exscientia’s expectations regarding its precision medicine platform and AI-driven drug discovery platform. Words such as “anticipates,” "believes," “expects,” "intends," "projects," "anticipates," and "future" or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to the uncertainties inherent in predicting future results and conditions, including the scope, progress and expansion of Exscientia’s product development efforts; the initiation, scope and progress of Exscientia’s and its partners’ clinical trials and ramifications for the cost thereof; clinical, scientific, regulatory and technical developments; and those inherent in the process of discovering, developing and commercialising product candidates that are safe and effective for use as human therapeutics, and in the endeavor of building a business around such product candidates. Exscientia undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

