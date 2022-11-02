WOBURN, Mass., Oct. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bridgeline Digital, Inc. ( BLIN), a cloud-based marketing technology software provider, announced today that their site search product has been chosen by MAP Aktif Adiperkasa to power on-site search for ten leading shoe brands.



The leading Indonesian retailer MAP Aktif Adiperkasa has selected Bridgeline to power site search for ten brands, including New Balance, Reebok, Converse, Skechers, and Foot Locker. The retailer distributes products from 150 leading brands to 280 million people in Indonesia, with over 2,600 physical locations throughout the country.

These brands will use Bridgeline across 15 total sites to power relevant search results, category pages, autocomplete, facets, filters, merchandising rules, and product recommendations in multiple languages. The retailer will improve conversions in high-SKU catalogs across several languages by relying on Bridgeline’s Natural Language Processing (NLP). Bridgeline’s NLP product enhances the user experience across all ten brands by recognizing nuances in search queries.

"Bridgeline's powerful site search solution is uniquely qualified to handle the needs of international leaders like MAP Aktif Adiperkasa," says Ari Kahn, CEO of Bridgeline, "I look forward to seeing how Bridgeline can provide value to their customers and grow their revenue."

About Bridgeline Digital

Bridgeline helps companies grow online revenue by increasing traffic, conversion rates, and average order value. Bridgeline's partnerships include Salesforce B2B Commerce, BigCommerce, Magento, and Progress Sitefinity.

To learn more, please visit www.bridgeline.com.

