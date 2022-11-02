Enjoy a 7-Day Free Trial Thru Nov 02, 2022!

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. Declares Its Cash Dividend

17 minutes ago
On October 25, 2022, the Board of Directors of Community Trust Bancorp, Inc., (NASDAQ: CTBI) declared its cash dividend of $0.44 per share, which will be paid on January 1, 2023, to shareholders of record on December 15, 2022.

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc., with assets of $5.5 billion, is headquartered in Pikeville, Kentucky and has 69 banking locations across eastern, northeastern, central, and south central Kentucky, six banking locations in southern West Virginia, three banking locations in northeastern Tennessee, four trust offices across Kentucky, and one trust office in Tennessee.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221026005216/en/

Rating:
