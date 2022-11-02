Enjoy a 7-Day Free Trial Thru Nov 02, 2022!

Calix Announces Upcoming Investor Events

15 minutes ago
Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) today announced that Calix management will participate in the upcoming investor events:

Event:

Needham Security, Networking, and Communications Virtual Conference (virtual)

Date:

November 15, 2022

Presentation Time:

12:45 p.m. Eastern Time

Participants:

Chairman, Carl Russo, and CFO, Cory Sindelar

Event:

11th Annual ROTH Technology Event (in person)

Date:

November 16, 2022

Location:

The Yale Club, New York City

Meeting availability:

9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time

Participant:

CFO, Cory Sindelar

A webcast of the Needham presentation will be available in the investor relations section of the Company’s website at https%3A%2F%2Finvestor-relations.calix.com. Institutional investors interested in participating should contact their representative at these firms, or email Calix investor relations at [email protected].

About Calix

Calix%2C+Inc. (NYSE: CALX) – Calix cloud and software platforms enable service providers of all types and sizes to innovate and transform. Our customers utilize the real-time data and insights from Calix platforms to simplify their businesses and deliver experiences that excite their subscribers. The resulting growth in subscriber acquisition, loyalty and revenue creates more value for their businesses and communities. This is the Calix mission; to enable broadband service providers of all sizes to simplify, excite and grow.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221026005290/en/

