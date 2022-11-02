Transphorm%2C+Inc. (NASDAQ: TGAN)—a pioneer in and global supplier of high-reliability, high-performance gallium nitride (GaN) power conversion products, announced today it will host a conference call and webcast on Wednesday, November 9, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. ET to discuss the Company’s financial results for the 2023 fiscal second quarter.

Conference Call and Webcast Information

Event: Transphorm Fiscal 2023 Second Quarter Full Year Financial Results Date: Wednesday November 9, 2022 Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time Registration: https%3A%2F%2Fregister.vevent.com%2Fregister%2FBIceb00209be5d4b33816829e56fb60ed8

Upon registration, telephone participants will receive a confirmation email detailing how to join the audio version of the webcast, including the dial-in number and a unique registrant ID. The live webcast will be available via Transphorm’s Investor Relations website at https%3A%2F%2Fwww.transphormusa.com%2Fen%2Finvestors%2F.

For those unable to participate in the live event, a replay will be available on the same website after 8:00 p.m. ET.

About Transphorm

Transphorm, Inc., a global leader in the GaN revolution, designs and manufactures high performance and high reliability GaN semiconductors for high voltage power conversion applications. Having one of the largest Power GaN IP portfolios of more than 1,000 owned or licensed patents, Transphorm produces the industry’s first JEDEC and AEC-Q101 qualified high voltage GaN semiconductor devices. The Company’s vertically integrated device business model allows for innovation at every development stage: design, fabrication, device, and application support. Transphorm’s innovations are moving power electronics beyond the limitations of silicon to achieve over 99% efficiency, 40% more power density and 20% lower system cost. Transphorm is headquartered in Goleta, California and has manufacturing operations in Goleta and Aizu, Japan. For more information, please visit www.transphormusa.com. Follow us on Twitter %40transphormusa and WeChat @ Transphorm_GaN.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221026005021/en/