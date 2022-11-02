NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fluent, Inc. ( FLNT), a leading data-driven performance marketing company, announced today that it will report its financial results for the Third Quarter 2022 after the close of the U.S. financial markets on November 7, 2022.



The Company will host a conference call on November 7, 2022, at 4:30pm ET to review its Third Quarter 2022 financial results and provide a business update.

The conference call can be accessed by phone after registering online at Fluent Conference Call. The call will also be webcast simultaneously on the Fluent website on the Investor Relations Page. Please login at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the call to ensure adequate time for any downloads that may be required.

Following the completion of the earnings call, a recorded replay of the webcast will be available for those unable to participate. To listen to the telephone replay, please connect via this link. The replay will be available for one year, via the Investor Relations Page on the Fluent website.

About Fluent, Inc.

Fluent, Inc. ( FLNT) is a global data-driven performance marketing company and trusted growth partner for leading brands. Experts in creating value for consumers, Fluent leverages its consumer database, digital media portfolio, and proprietary data science and technology to deliver outcome-based solutions for marketers. Founded in 2010, the company is headquartered in New York City. For more information, visit www.fluentco.com.

