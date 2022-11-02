PRINCETON, N.J., Oct. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agile Therapeutics, Inc. ( AGRX), a women's healthcare company, today announced it will report third quarter 2022 financial results after the market close on Monday, November 7, 2022. Following the release, the Company will host a live conference call and webcast at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss the Company’s financial results and provide a business update.



Event Agile Therapeutics Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results Conference Call Date Monday, November 7, 2022 Time 4:30 p.m. ET / 1:30 p.m. PT

A live webcast of the conference call may be accessed via the Investor Relations portion of the Agile Therapeutics website at https://ir.agiletherapeutics.com/events-and-presentations. To participate in the live conference call via telephone, please register here. Upon registering, a dial-in number and unique PIN will be provided to join the conference call.