Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) (“Krispy Kreme” or the “Company”), today announced that it will issue its third quarter 2022 earnings results on Tuesday, November 15, 2022. Management will host a conference call to discuss the results at 8:30AM EST on the same day.

The conference call can be accessed by dialing 1 (800) 599-5188 and entering the conference ID 5487868. International participants can access the call via the corresponding number listed here and entering the conference ID 5487868. To listen to the live audio webcast and Q&A, visit the Krispy Kreme investor relations website at investors.krispykreme.com. A replay and transcript of the webcast will be available on the website within 24 hours after the call. Krispy Kreme’s earnings press release and related materials will also be available on the investor relations section of the Company’s website.

