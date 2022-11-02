Maranello (Italy), October 26, 2022 – Ferrari N.V. (/EXM: RACE) (“Ferrari” or the “Company”) informs that the Company has purchased, under the Euro 150 million share buyback program announced on June 30, 2022, as the initial tranche of the multi-year share buyback program of approximately Euro 2 billion expected to be executed by 2026 in line with the disclosure made during the 2022 Capital Markets Day (the “First Tranche”), the additional common shares - reported in aggregate form, on a daily basis - on the Euronext Milan (EXM) as follows:





Trading

Date

(dd/mm/yyyy)







Stock Exchange







Number of common shares purchased







Average price per share

excluding fees

(€)







Consideration excluding fees







(€)



17/10/2022 EXM 12,525 189.5412 2,374,003.53 18/10/2022 EXM 4,580 194.4388 890,529.70 19/10/2022 EXM 8,490 192.8757 1,637,514.69 20/10/2022 EXM 11,375 191.8801 2,182,636.14 21/10/2022 EXM 14,400 188.9897 2,721,451.68 24/10/2022 EXM 12,250 191.4958 2,345,823.55 25/10/2022 EXM 4,629 194.0376 898,200.05



Total







- 68,249 191.2139 13,050,159.34

Since the announcement of such First Tranche till October 25, 2022, the total invested consideration has been:

Euro 106,941,702.49 for No. 554,866 common shares purchased on the EXM

USD 19,368,214.33 (Euro 19,686,561.33*) for No. 101,968 common shares purchased on the .

As of October 25, 2022, the Company held in treasury No. 11,721,944 common shares equal to 4.56% of the total issued share capital including the common shares and the special voting shares, net of shares assigned under the Company’s equity incentive plan.

A comprehensive overview of the transactions carried out under the buyback program, as well as the details of the above transactions, are available on Ferrari’s corporate website under the Buyback Programs section ( https://www.ferrari.com/en-EN/corporate/buyback-programs ).

Attachment