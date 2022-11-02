BOCA RATON, Fla., Oct. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ADT Inc. (: ADT) announced today the final results of its tender offer to purchase up to 133,333,333 shares of its common stock, including shares issuable upon conversion of shares of its Class B common stock, at a purchase price of $9.00 per share, in cash, less any applicable withholding taxes and without interest, representing an aggregate purchase price of $1.2 billion. The tender offer expired at 12:00 midnight, New York City time, at the end of the day on October 20, 2022.



Based on the final count by the depositary for the tender offer, 732,113,312 shares of common stock were validly tendered and not properly withdrawn and no shares of Class B common stock were converted and tendered.

The tender offer was oversubscribed. Pursuant to the terms of the tender offer, ADT has accepted for purchase 133,333,333 shares of common stock on a pro rata basis, except for tenders of odd lots, which were accepted in full, for a total cost of $1.2 billion, excluding fees and expenses related to the tender offer. The proration factor for the tender offer, after giving effect to the priority of the odd lots, was approximately 18.17%. The shares accepted for purchase in the tender offer represent approximately 15% of ADT’s issued and outstanding shares of common stock (assuming conversion of all issued and outstanding shares of Class B common stock, on a share-for-share basis into shares of common stock, and including restricted share awards, assuming attainment of the maximum level of performance) as of August 29, 2022. However, as previously announced, the Company issued 133,333,333 new shares of common stock to State Farm Fire & Casualty Company (“ State Farm ”) on October 13, 2022, in connection with State Farm’s investment in the Company, meaning the number of issued and outstanding shares of common stock will not change after giving effect to such investment and the tender offer. After giving effect to the State Farm investment and the tender offer, funds managed by affiliates of Apollo Global Management, Inc., ADT’s majority shareholder, will own approximately a 55% stake in ADT, State Farm will own approximately a 15% stake in ADT, and Google will own approximately a 6% stake (on an as-converted basis) in ADT. Immediately following payment for the accepted shares in the tender offer and after giving effect to the State Farm investment, the Company will have approximately 859,163,442 issued and outstanding shares of common stock and 54,744,525 issued and outstanding shares of Class B common stock. The depositary will promptly pay for the shares accepted for purchase and will return all other shares tendered and not purchased.

Stockholders who have questions or would like additional information about the tender offer may contact the information agent for the tender offer, D.F. King & Co., at (877) 732-3619 (toll free) or by email at [email protected]. The dealer manager for the tender offer was Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC.

ADT’s common stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “ADT.”

About ADT Inc.

ADT provides safe, smart and sustainable solutions for people, homes and businesses. Through innovative products, partnerships and the largest network of smart home, security and rooftop solar professionals in the United States, we empower people to protect and connect what matters most. For more information, visit www.adt.com.

