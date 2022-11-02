WASHINGTON, Oct. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ibex ( IBEX), a leading global provider of business process outsourcing (BPO) and customer engagement technology solutions, announced today that TMC, a global, integrated media company, has named Wave X as a 2022 Contact Center Technology Award winner, presented by CUSTOMER magazine.



“ibex is honored to be recognized by CUSTOMER Magazine for this year’s Contact Center Technology Award,” said ibex CEO Bob Dechant. “We strive to optimize the agent workflow to deliver amazing customer experience, and our Wave X platform seamlessly demonstrates this through integrations with client tools. Uniting Wave X with our world-class talent and culture enables ibex to provide next-level CX solutions for many of the world’s premier brands.”

ibex’s Wave X technology platform is designed to improve customer interactions, customer insights, contact center performance and client outcomes. Wave X offers a range of solutions from training simulators to AI social media review analytics that provide smart technology for every touchpoint in the customer journey; enables superior operational excellence and innovation for the work at home setting; and features capabilities that incorporate other ibex customer interaction management components, enhancing the contact center performance toolset to drive optimal CX outcomes.

“Congratulations to ibex for being awarded a 2022 CUSTOMER Magazine Contact Center Technology Award. Wave X has been selected for demonstrating innovation, quality and unique features which have had a positive impact on the customer experience,” said Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC. “We’re pleased to recognize their achievement.”

This 17th-annual Contact Center Technology Award, presented by CUSTOMER Magazine, honors vendors and technologies that have embraced technology as a key tool for customer service excellence. This award distinguishes their success as innovators, thought leaders, and market movers in the contact center and customer care industries.

Results of the 2022 CUSTOMER Contact Center Technology Award will be published in CUSTOMER Magazine online and on TMCnet.



About ibex

ibex delivers innovative business process outsourcing (BPO), smart digital marketing, online acquisition technology, and end-to-end customer engagement solutions to help companies acquire, engage, and retain valuable customers. Today, ibex operates a global CX delivery center model consisting of 34 operations facilities around the world, while deploying next-generation technology to drive superior customer experiences for many of the world’s leading companies across retail, e-commerce, healthtech, fintech, utilities and logistics.

ibex leverages its diverse global team of over 30,000 employees together with industry-leading technology, including its Wave X platform, to manage nearly 200 million critical customer interactions, adding over $2.2B in lifetime customer revenue each year and driving a truly differentiated customer experience. To learn more, visit our website at ibex.co and connect with us on LinkedIn.

