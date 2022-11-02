Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE: NLS) (the “Company”) today announced that the Company will report its financial results for the fiscal second quarter ended September 30, 2022 after the market closes on November 9, 2022, followed by a management hosted conference call to discuss the Company's operating results.

The live conference call and webcast is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. PT (4:30 p.m. ET) on Wednesday, November 9, 2022. The conference call can be accessed by calling (844) 825-9789 in North America and International callers may dial (412) 317-5180. Additionally, there will be presentation slides accompanying the earnings call. The slides will be displayed live on the webcast and will be available to download via the webcast player or at Nautilus’ website at http%3A%2F%2Fwww.nautilusinc.com%2Fevents.

A replay of the webcast will be available on the Company website for six months and a telephonic playback will be available for two weeks following the event and can be accessed by dialing (844) 512-2921 in North America and International participants dialing (412) 317-6671. The passcode for the playback is 10172366.

