Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE: DM), a global leader in additive manufacturing technologies for mass production, today announced Jason Cole will join the Company as Chief Financial Officer, effective November 10. He will report to Desktop Metal Founder and CEO Ric Fulop.

Cole, 47, joins the Company after 18 years at Analog Devices, a world leader in high performance signal processing technology used in virtually all types of electronic equipment. Most recently, he served as Division CFO, Global Operations and Technology, a position he has held since January 2018.

“Jason is a highly accomplished financial executive, who worked his way up to division CFO at a $10 billion technology company over two decades,” said Ric Fulop, Founder and CEO of Desktop Metal. “We're very excited to have him join our family, and we’re confident he is going to help us get the company to the next stage and execute our financial goals. He has a lot of experience in M&A integration and improving costs and efficiencies. We’re very excited to have him join Team DM.”

“I am excited to join Desktop Metal, and help deliver on the vision of bringing 3D printing to mass production,” Cole added. “With its differentiated IP and a wealth of talented and passionate individuals, DM is leading the way in defining and shaping the Additive Manufacturing 2.0 marketplace. I look forward to working with Ric and the leadership team to aggressively pursue our greatest opportunities, while driving continued revenue growth and optimized profitability.”

Cole began his career at Arthur Andersen LLP in the High Technology Audit practice from 1997 to 2001. He joined Analog Devices in 2004, where he has held financial leadership positions across several business units including Communications Infrastructure, Linear & RF, High Speed Converters, and Automatic Test Equipment. He served as Division CFO, Industrial, Healthcare, Consumer and IoT from March 2014 to January 2018.

Cole is a Certified Public Accountant, and holds a B.S. in Accountancy from Bentley University, and an M.B.A. from Cornell University’s Samuel Curtis Johnson Graduate School of Management.

Cole’s employment with the Company commences October 31, and he will assume the title Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer effective November 10, 2022. As previously announced, current CFO James Haley will subsequently transition into an advisory role to ensure a seamless transition.

About Desktop Metal

Desktop Metal, Inc., based in Burlington, Massachusetts, is accelerating the transformation of manufacturing with an expansive portfolio of 3D printing solutions, from rapid prototyping to mass production. Founded in 2015 by leaders in advanced manufacturing, metallurgy, and robotics, the company is addressing the unmet challenges of speed, cost, and quality to make additive manufacturing an essential tool for engineers and manufacturers around the world. Desktop Metal was selected as one of the world’s 30 most promising Technology Pioneers by the World Economic Forum, named to MIT Technology Review’s list of 50 Smartest Companies, and the 2021 winner of Fast Company’s Innovation by Design Award in materials. For more information, visit www.desktopmetal.com.

