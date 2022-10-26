PR Newswire

New service from BlackBerry's Threat Research and Intelligence Team reduces unknowns to enhance detection and response

NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, at the BlackBerry Security Summit, BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) announced the release of its new Cyber Threat Intelligence (CTI) offering, a professional threat intelligence service to help customers prevent, detect, and effectively respond to cyberattacks.

Delivered on a quarterly subscription basis, BlackBerry's new CTI service provides actionable intelligence on targeted attacks and cybercrime-motivated threat actors and campaigns, as well as intelligence reports specific to industries, regions, and countries. BlackBerry's CTI will save organizations time and resources by focusing on specific areas of interest relevant to a company's security goals.

"Being cyber resilient means making the right decisions at the right time," said Ismael Valenzuela, Vice President, Threat Research and Intelligence at BlackBerry. "Cyberattacks are becoming more sophisticated and threat actors move quickly. BlackBerry's Cyber Threat Intelligence delivers the details needed to improve detection and response, so organizations can stay on top of cyber threat activity and anticipate any next moves."

"More businesses are recognizing the value of threat intelligence and the distinctive benefits it brings to security teams," said Chris Kissel, Vice President, Security and Trust Products at IDC Research. "Curated threat intelligence from credible experts in the space provides businesses and their front line security personnel with timely insights, enabling them to better detect, triage, and investigate threats. Integrating this service with existing security ecosystems helps businesses stay one step ahead of cyber threats as digital attack surfaces evolve and expand."

The Threat Research and Intelligence Team has released numerous first-to-market research reports over the past year leveraging BlackBerry's data-driven digital ecosystem and analytical capabilities. These research reports have revealed new developments in the ransomware and malware space, and targeted, state-sponsored APT activity, including Symbiote, DCRat, Chaos Yashma ransomware and LokiLocker, all of which have been well-received by BlackBerry's customer base and the broader security community.

The service will launch in December.

For more information on how BlackBerry's Cyber Threat Intelligence service can support your organization, please visit BlackBerry.com to connect with one of our experts.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments around the world. The company secures more than 500M endpoints including 215M vehicles. Based in Waterloo, Ontario, the company leverages AI and machine learning to deliver innovative solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy solutions, and is a leader in the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems. BlackBerry's vision is clear - to secure a connected future you can trust.

BlackBerry. Intelligent Security. Everywhere.

For more information, visit BlackBerry.com and follow @BlackBerry.

Trademarks, including but not limited to BLACKBERRY and EMBLEM Design are the trademarks or registered trademarks of BlackBerry Limited, and the exclusive rights to such trademarks are expressly reserved. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. BlackBerry is not responsible for any third-party products or services.

Media Contact:

BlackBerry Media Relations

(519) 597-7273

[email protected]

Investor Contact:

BlackBerry Investor Relations

(519) 888-7465

[email protected]

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/blackberry-launches-cyber-threat-intelligence-service-to-strengthen-cyber-defenses-301659510.html

SOURCE BlackBerry Limited