Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A.: Interactive meeting - Results 3Q22

PR Newswire

SÃO PAULO, Oct. 26, 2022

3Q22 results to be disclosed soon

SÃO PAULO, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Results will be published in the investor relations website on November 10th (Thursday), after trading hours in Brazil and the United States.

Interactive meeting
On November 11th (Friday) at 8 a.m. (EST), we will present our 3Q22 results in an interactive meeting, with Q&A session at the end.

Nov 11 at 8 a.m. (EST)/at 10 a.m. (Brasília time) Portuguese and English

@Milton Maluhy Filho - CEO

@Alexsandro Broedel - CFO

@Renato Lulia Jacob - DRI

Contact:
Itaú Unibanco – Comunicação Corporativa
(11) 5019-8880 / 8881
[email protected]

SOURCE Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A.

