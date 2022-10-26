Oslo Asset Management AS recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

Henrik Ibsens Gate 20 Oslo, Q8 0255

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 12 stocks valued at a total of $67.00Mil. The top holdings were VAL(15.72%), NE(15.13%), and CHRD(14.30%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Oslo Asset Management AS’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 362,343-share investment in NYSE:NE. Previously, the stock had a 9.97% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $29.55 during the quarter.

On 10/26/2022, Noble Corp traded for a price of $36.26 per share and a market cap of $2.40Bil. The stock has returned 28.49% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

Oslo Asset Management AS reduced their investment in NYSE:DVN by 55,000 shares. The trade had a 3.29% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $62.13.

On 10/26/2022, Devon Energy Corp traded for a price of $76.75 per share and a market cap of $49.44Bil. The stock has returned 97.17% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Devon Energy Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 9.58, a price-book ratio of 4.91, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.92 and a price-sales ratio of 2.90.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 2.22, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

The guru sold out of their 100,000-share investment in NYSE:CTRA. Previously, the stock had a 2.8% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $28.64 during the quarter.

On 10/26/2022, Coterra Energy Inc traded for a price of $30.33 per share and a market cap of $23.99Bil. The stock has returned 43.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Coterra Energy Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 8.42, a price-book ratio of 1.97, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.08, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.24 and a price-sales ratio of 3.32.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.63, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

During the quarter, Oslo Asset Management AS bought 35,000 shares of NYSE:DQ for a total holding of 108,000. The trade had a 2.77% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $63.78.

On 10/26/2022, Daqo New Energy Corp traded for a price of $49.24 per share and a market cap of $3.64Bil. The stock has returned -31.49% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 10 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Daqo New Energy Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 2.32, a price-book ratio of 0.91, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.08, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 1.50 and a price-sales ratio of 1.07.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.33, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

The guru sold out of their 100,000-share investment in NYSE:EPD. Previously, the stock had a 2.64% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $25.8 during the quarter.

On 10/26/2022, Enterprise Products Partners LP traded for a price of $25.15 per share and a market cap of $54.61Bil. The stock has returned 9.75% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Enterprise Products Partners LP has a price-earnings ratio of 11.31, a price-book ratio of 2.11, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.45, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.05 and a price-sales ratio of 1.08.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.67, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

