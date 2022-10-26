STERLING INVESTMENT ADVISORS LLC /ADV recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 24 stocks valued at a total of $133.00Mil. The top holdings were IEFA(19.05%), IVV(15.70%), and IEMG(8.82%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were STERLING INVESTMENT ADVISORS LLC /ADV’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, STERLING INVESTMENT ADVISORS LLC /ADV bought 12,293 shares of ARCA:SGOV for a total holding of 31,697. The trade had a 0.92% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $99.81.

On 10/26/2022, iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF traded for a price of $100.27 per share and a market cap of $5.26Bil. The stock has returned 0.87% over the past year.

STERLING INVESTMENT ADVISORS LLC /ADV reduced their investment in NAS:ISTB by 22,145 shares. The trade had a 0.72% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $47.02.

On 10/26/2022, iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF traded for a price of $45.95 per share and a market cap of $5.04Bil. The stock has returned -8.00% over the past year.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a price-book ratio of 1.61.

STERLING INVESTMENT ADVISORS LLC /ADV reduced their investment in ARCA:IVV by 1,063 shares. The trade had a 0.28% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $397.41.

On 10/26/2022, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $384.45 per share and a market cap of $289.69Bil. The stock has returned -15.04% over the past year.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 17.85 and a price-book ratio of 3.35.

STERLING INVESTMENT ADVISORS LLC /ADV reduced their investment in ARCA:LEMB by 11,094 shares. The trade had a 0.26% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $33.7.

On 10/26/2022, iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF traded for a price of $32.56 per share and a market cap of $350.68Mil. The stock has returned -19.81% over the past year.

STERLING INVESTMENT ADVISORS LLC /ADV reduced their investment in ARCA:QLTA by 7,407 shares. The trade had a 0.25% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $48.02.

On 10/26/2022, iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF traded for a price of $44.76 per share and a market cap of $761.97Mil. The stock has returned -18.75% over the past year.

