AMF Tjanstepension AB recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 209 stocks valued at a total of $8.45Bil. The top holdings were MSFT(11.53%), TSLA(4.19%), and GOOG(3.47%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were AMF Tjanstepension AB’s top five trades of the quarter.

AMF Tjanstepension AB reduced their investment in NYSE:KO by 2,461,938 shares. The trade had a 1.52% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $62.15.

On 10/26/2022, Coca-Cola Co traded for a price of $59.11 per share and a market cap of $254.94Bil. The stock has returned 11.91% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Coca-Cola Co has a price-earnings ratio of 26.67, a price-book ratio of 11.08, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.81, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.53 and a price-sales ratio of 6.21.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.92, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, AMF Tjanstepension AB bought 700,778 shares of NAS:PEP for a total holding of 1,085,421. The trade had a 1.36% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $172.33.

On 10/26/2022, PepsiCo Inc traded for a price of $179.65 per share and a market cap of $245.60Bil. The stock has returned 14.76% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, PepsiCo Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 25.50, a price-book ratio of 12.94, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 6.54, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.56 and a price-sales ratio of 2.96.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.02, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

AMF Tjanstepension AB reduced their investment in NYSE:WM by 869,984 shares. The trade had a 1.31% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $165.07.

On 10/26/2022, Waste Management Inc traded for a price of $163.34 per share and a market cap of $68.22Bil. The stock has returned 3.99% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Waste Management Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 32.24, a price-book ratio of 9.49, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 5.76, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.81 and a price-sales ratio of 3.64.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.05, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

AMF Tjanstepension AB reduced their investment in NAS:MSFT by 484,102 shares. The trade had a 1.22% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $264.05.

On 10/26/2022, Microsoft Corp traded for a price of $230.83 per share and a market cap of $1,721.73Bil. The stock has returned -24.76% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Microsoft Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 23.95, a price-book ratio of 10.34, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.16, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.75 and a price-sales ratio of 8.78.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.80, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

AMF Tjanstepension AB reduced their investment in NYSE:PG by 695,345 shares. The trade had a 0.98% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $142.05.

On 10/26/2022, Procter & Gamble Co traded for a price of $131.16 per share and a market cap of $310.10Bil. The stock has returned -4.53% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Procter & Gamble Co has a price-earnings ratio of 22.68, a price-book ratio of 7.17, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.49, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.93 and a price-sales ratio of 4.11.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.86, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

