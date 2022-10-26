Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

P.O. BOX 627 HELSINKI, H9 00101

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 70 stocks valued at a total of $315.00Mil. The top holdings were IVV(46.57%), KWEB(7.79%), and IWM(4.85%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 412,642-share investment in ARCA:XLI. Previously, the stock had a 8.09% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $91.69 during the quarter.

On 10/26/2022, Industrial Select Sector SPDR traded for a price of $91.9 per share and a market cap of $12.26Bil. The stock has returned -10.60% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Industrial Select Sector SPDR has a price-earnings ratio of 18.95 and a price-book ratio of 3.93.

The guru sold out of their 569,944-share investment in ARCA:KRE. Previously, the stock had a 7.43% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $62.23 during the quarter.

On 10/26/2022, SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF traded for a price of $62.71 per share and a market cap of $3.41Bil. The stock has returned -12.70% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 11.07 and a price-book ratio of 1.24.

Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd reduced their investment in ARCA:IWM by 188,500 shares. The trade had a 7.16% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $181.52.

On 10/26/2022, iShares Russell 2000 ETF traded for a price of $179.605 per share and a market cap of $52.38Bil. The stock has returned -21.39% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 10.70 and a price-book ratio of 1.74.

Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd reduced their investment in ARCA:IVV by 17,810 shares. The trade had a 1.52% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $397.41.

On 10/26/2022, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $384.45 per share and a market cap of $289.69Bil. The stock has returned -15.04% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 17.85 and a price-book ratio of 3.35.

The guru established a new position worth 228,220 shares in NYSE:OWL, giving the stock a 0.67% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $11.11 during the quarter.

On 10/26/2022, Blue Owl Capital Inc traded for a price of $9.82 per share and a market cap of $4.29Bil. The stock has returned -41.28% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Blue Owl Capital Inc has a price-book ratio of 2.49, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -98.17 and a price-sales ratio of 5.29.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.