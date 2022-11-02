Qualtrics (Nasdaq: XM), the leader and creator of the experience management category, today announced its biggest quarter in government yet with dozens of U.S. government agencies, including the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, the National Science Foundation, the U.S. Department of State and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, selecting Qualtrics solutions in the third quarter of 2022. By adopting technology to better understand both residents’ experiences with their government and the government workforce experience, these agencies are innovating and leading the transformation of government services to better serve the public.

“There is no improving trust in government without governments investing in technology to modernize and better serve residents,” said Dr. Sydney Heimbrock, chief industry advisor for government at Qualtrics. "Inclusive and accessible digital access to government services must be rooted in human-centered design, and that depends on listening to and understanding as many resident voices as possible on every channel available. We all want to feel seen and heard, and the Qualtrics platform enables that in an effective, scalable way.”

President Biden’s Executive+Order on Transforming Federal Customer Experience and Service Delivery to Rebuild Trust in Government has driven an unprecedented level of attention and resources to improving digital resident services. Qualtrics CustomerXM™ (CX) solutions enable real-time experience insights, capturing feedback wherever it's being shared and initiating action to improve experiences before they impact services and trust in government. At the same time, people deliver government services and there is broad agreement that delivering an effective customer experience requires creating a positive employee experience. Qualtrics EmployeeXM™ (EX™) solutions - developed by industrial and organizational psychologists using rigorous scientific methods - enable leaders to manage experiences across the employee lifecycle, delivering recruitment, engagement and retention results that build healthy government organizations.

In the third quarter, the following government organizations selected Qualtrics to transform their approach to experience management and deliver critical government services that are designed to better serve all residents:

One of the largest consumers of citizen data, the U.S. Census Bureau expanded its DesignXM program with additional capabilities to support its High Frequency, Rapid Response and Panel Management initiatives, as well as to support employee engagement and retention research. Stronger engagement with employees and external audiences will help Census to better understand the impact of the economy, employment, health and education on the country and residents.

The State of Missouri selected Qualtrics for its state-wide modernization program to improve the customer experience of its more than 6 million citizens. To better serve its residents and business partners, state agencies will implement Qualtrics to gather feedback at key moments of service across physical and digital channels, including on government websites, via QR codes and at tablet kiosks at service offices. The goal is to streamline the state's customer experience data collection and analysis across the executive agencies on the Qualtrics XM platform, with insights and recommended actions at an agency level that will flow to a state-level dashboard.

More than 3 million residents engage with the State of Utah’s 23 state agencies each year. To improve their experiences, Utah has expanded its relationship with Qualtrics to create a customer experience vision that focuses on ease of use, consistent service and ultimately, building trust with constituents. The Utah Department of Alcohol and Beverage Services was an early adopter of experience management because leaders knew that in order to transform its stores and programs around exceptional experiences and responsive service, it needed to engage customers to learn how to improve and empower staff to resolve experience gaps. With a “no wrong door” approach to collecting Utahns’ feedback, no matter how they choose to reach out, the state is ensuring residents will be able to get the help they’re looking for.

About Qualtrics XM™ for Government

Qualtrics helps government organizations design experiences that build public trust and foster community engagement by putting people at the center of every government experience. As the most comprehensive platform for strategic experience management, Qualtrics enables government organizations to capture feedback across every touchpoint and journey, streamline workflows and automate actions to continuously improve the experience of communities and employees. Its unmatched ability to capture unsolicited feedback and create segments based on actual experiences helps government agencies design more inclusive and effective services, programs and policies. Qualtrics is the only ISO 27001, FedRAMP compliant and HITRUST certified experience management platform on the market, so organizations can confidently collect and analyze data knowing sensitive information is secure. The solutions are used by more than 350 state, provincial and local government organizations and 90 federal offices to harness the power of resident and employee sentiment to design policies and provide services the public needs most. To learn more, please visit qualtrics.com%2Fgovernment.

About Qualtrics

Qualtrics, the leader and creator of the experience management category, is changing the way organizations manage and improve the four core experiences of business—customer, employee, product and brand. Over 16,750 organizations around the world use Qualtrics to listen, understand and take action on experience data (X-data™)—the beliefs, emotions and intentions that tell you why things are happening, and what to do about it. The Qualtrics XM Platform is a system of action that helps businesses attract customers who stay longer and buy more, engage employees who build a positive culture, develop breakthrough products people love and build a brand people are passionate about. To learn more, please visit qualtrics.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221026005201/en/