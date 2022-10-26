SCP Investment, LP recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

4 Orinda Way, Suite 180-D Orinda, CA 94563

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 29 stocks valued at a total of $107.00Mil. The top holdings were UBER(27.16%), CZR(26.52%), and RH(15.47%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were SCP Investment, LP’s top five trades of the quarter.

SCP Investment, LP reduced their investment in NAS:AAPL by 20,000 shares. The trade had a 2.53% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $156.95.

On 10/26/2022, Apple Inc traded for a price of $150.385 per share and a market cap of $2,420.42Bil. The stock has returned 1.47% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apple Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 24.85, a price-book ratio of 41.72, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.75, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.92 and a price-sales ratio of 6.40.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.88, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

SCP Investment, LP reduced their investment in NAS:CZR by 67,500 shares. The trade had a 2.39% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $43.49.

On 10/26/2022, Caesars Entertainment Inc traded for a price of $42.86 per share and a market cap of $9.11Bil. The stock has returned -62.04% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Caesars Entertainment Inc has a price-book ratio of 2.46, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.55 and a price-sales ratio of 0.86.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.46, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

During the quarter, SCP Investment, LP bought 20,000 shares of NAS:GOOGL for a total holding of 60,000. The trade had a 1.78% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $110.89.

On 10/26/2022, Alphabet Inc traded for a price of $96.65 per share and a market cap of $1,365.61Bil. The stock has returned -23.99% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alphabet Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 19.43, a price-book ratio of 5.35, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.73, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.67 and a price-sales ratio of 5.03.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.74, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

During the quarter, SCP Investment, LP bought 1,500,000 shares of NAS:AMRN for a total holding of 4,250,000. The trade had a 1.52% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $1.34.

On 10/26/2022, Amarin Corp PLC traded for a price of $1.16 per share and a market cap of $463.69Mil. The stock has returned -75.84% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Amarin Corp PLC has a price-book ratio of 0.79, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -2.16 and a price-sales ratio of 0.98.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.35, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

SCP Investment, LP reduced their investment in NYSE:RH by 7,500 shares. The trade had a 1.47% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $269.95.

On 10/26/2022, RH traded for a price of $250.4899 per share and a market cap of $5.86Bil. The stock has returned -63.10% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, RH has a price-earnings ratio of 8.72, a price-book ratio of 4.80, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.14, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.00 and a price-sales ratio of 1.87.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.60, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.