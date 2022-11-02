MADISON, Wis., Oct. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the second consecutive year, Alliant Energy has donated $4 million to its Hometown Care Energy Fund to help customers who are struggling financially pay their energy bills.



Customers in need of financial assistance are urged to apply for the funds to assist with paying and managing their energy bill. If approved, customers can receive up to $500 annually.

“We encourage customers in need to take advantage of the available resources to help manage their energy finances,” said Michael Luhrs, senior vice president of customer experience and strategy at Alliant Energy. “We’re proud to contribute $4 million to help customers in need.”

In Iowa, Alliant Energy partners with nonprofit organizations to distribute the funds. Customers in Iowa can review income eligibility requirements and apply for funding by contacting their local Community Action Agency .

In Wisconsin, Alliant Energy partners with nonprofit organizations to identify income-eligible customers and apply funds directly to customer bills.

The Hometown Care Energy Fund is supported by funds from Alliant Energy shareowners as well as voluntary contributions from employees, retirees and customers. Those interested in donating to the Hometown Care Energy Fund can learn more at alliantenergy.com/hometowncare .

“We invite customers to join us in supporting the Hometown Care Energy Fund to help their neighbors,” Luhrs said. “All customer contributions are distributed within the county they reside, so customers can ensure their neighbors have the resources they need.”

Another option for customers looking for assistance is the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP). LIHEAP is a federally funded financial assistance program that helps pay energy bills. Eligible households can apply beginning on November 1. Iowa applications remain open through April 30, and Wisconsin applications are accepted through May 15. To check income eligibility and learn how to apply, visit:

In addition to energy assistance, Alliant Energy has other options to help customers manage their bills. My Account allows customers to set up a flexible payment plan based on their ability to pay, track their energy usage and make fee-free credit and debit card payments. Customers can also request a payment extension or set up a recurring payment for a fixed amount to be automatically withdrawn each week or month.

Customers in need of assistance should call 211, a hotline to connect individuals and families in need with community and government agencies, or visit alliantenergy.com/energyassistance for additional information.

Media contact: Chris Caporale 608-458-3146

Alliant Energy Corporation ( LNT) provides regulated energy service to 985,000 electric and 425,000 natural gas customers across Iowa and Wisconsin. Alliant Energy's mission is to deliver energy solutions and exceptional service customers and communities count on – safely, efficiently and responsibly. Interstate Power and Light Company and Wisconsin Power and Light Company are Alliant Energy's two public energy companies. Alliant Energy is a component of the Nasdaq CRD Sustainability Index, Bloomberg’s 2022 Gender-Equality Index, and the S&P 500. For more information, visit alliantenergy.com and follow Alliant Energy on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.