New+Relic (NYSE: NEWR) announced a collaboration with Carta and Zendesk to expand access to its startups program to empower early-stage engineering teams with access to the same tools used by world-class organizations. This collaboration accelerates New Relic’s goal to democratize access to observability so that all engineering teams can monitor, debug, and optimize their entire stack to deliver better customer experiences.

New+Relic+for+Startups launched in 2021 with the goal to give every engineer at startups the tools to deliver software with confidence without compromising vendor choices due to cost or engineering constraints. The program has rapidly grown to include hundreds of early-stage startups across every industry, from finance and media to gaming and retail. New Relic for Startups users include companies like Hex, a platform for analytics and data science that helps data teams at places like Notion and OpenSea quickly analyze data, collaborate with others, and publish their work as interactive data apps. Founded in October 2019, Hex has raised more than $73 million from Andreessen Horowitz, Snowflake, Databricks, Redpoint Ventures, and Amplify Partners.

"As data scientists and engineers ourselves, we've lived the pain of slow queries, painful interfaces, and broken data pipelines," said Hex Co-Founder and CTO Caitlin Colgrove. "We want to spare our users from those experiences. We run extremely large Kubernetes clusters and New Relic has helped us quickly understand the health of our pods, receive alerts about performance issues that might impact customers, and drill into requests moving between all of our cloud services."

Now, Carta and Zendesk have collaborated with New Relic for Startups to provide best-in-class platforms to scale both engineering and business practices to the next generation of founders. This includes making the New Relic observability platform accessible to fast-growing startups that are currently using Carta or Zendesk tools. In addition, companies in the New Relic for Startups program have greater access to tools and resources provided by Carta and Zendesk. Benefits for eligible startups include:

Access to the same developer tools world-class engineering organizations use to observe, analyze, and improve the performance of their software, including the New Relic observability platform that unifies 16 monitoring tools in one.

Generous credits and discounts across the New Relic observability platform, Carta%26rsquo%3Bs equity management and company-building solutions, and Zendesk%26rsquo%3Bs customer service, engagement, and sales CRM solution so startups can focus on building companies around big ideas while preserving burn rates.

Easier qualification across the three programs. Startups already qualified for Carta and Zendesk’s programs will likely qualify for New Relic for Startups, and startups in the New Relic for Startups program will likely qualify for programs provided by Carta and Zendesk.

“The Carta startup program is designed to help founders scale and make software buying decisions easier. We’re thrilled to partner with New Relic for Startups to provide our founders with a world-class observability platform to monitor their entire technology stack,” said Carta Head of Strategy and Tech Partnerships Marisabel Agosto.

“We at Zendesk are excited to partner with the New Relic team,” said Zendesk for Startups Partnership Manager Adam O’Donnell. “We have thousands of startups apply for our program each year, and we try to help them grow by offering deals from other great companies. We believe New Relic will help our founders ship better software faster by monitoring and debugging their stack accurately.”

“Access to powerful tooling and the ability to keep costs down can mean the difference between success and failure for organizations,” said New Relic for Startups Lead Dayna Lord. “Every startup deserves access to the observability tooling and resources needed to build and scale their vision. By teaming up with companies like Carta and Zendesk, accelerators, VCs, and incubators, we are enabling every builder to establish DevOps and data-driven engineering practices early, and to see a complete picture of their apps and systems within a single platform.”

Startups can apply for New Relic for Startups directly through New+Relic, or by visiting Carta+startup+stack or Zendesk+dealbook. To qualify for New Relic for Startups, startups must be seed to pre-series B in financing, less than 10 years old, not a current New Relic customer, and have fewer than 100 employees.

Forward-looking statements

This press release contains “forward-looking” statements, as that term is defined under the federal securities laws, including but not limited to statements regarding New Relic for Startups, our joint initiatives with Carta and Zendesk, and any anticipated benefits, future opportunities and impacts on our business and financial results related thereto, as well as the anticipated performance and benefits of our tools. The achievement or success of the matters covered by such forward-looking statements are based on New Relic’s current assumptions, expectations, and beliefs and are subject to substantial risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and changes in circumstances that may cause New Relic’s actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statement. Further information on factors that could affect New Relic’s financial and other results and the forward-looking statements in this press release is included in the filings New Relic makes with the SEC from time to time, including in New Relic’s most recent Form 10-Q, particularly under the captions “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations.” Copies of these documents may be obtained by visiting New Relic’s Investor Relations website at http%3A%2F%2Fir.newrelic.com or the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. New Relic assumes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

About New Relic

As a leader in observability, New Relic empowers engineers with a data-driven approach to planning, building, deploying, and running great software. New Relic delivers the only unified data platform that empowers engineers to get all telemetry—metrics, events, logs, and traces—paired with powerful full stack analysis tools to help engineers do their best work with data, not opinions. Delivered through the industry’s first usage-based consumption pricing that’s intuitive and predictable, New Relic gives engineers more value for the money by helping improve planning cycle times, change failure rates, release frequency, and mean time to resolution. This helps the world’s leading brands including adidas Runtastic, American Red Cross, Australia Post, Banco Inter, Chegg, GoTo Group, Ryanair, Sainsbury’s, Signify Health, TopGolf, and World Fuel Services (WFS) improve uptime, reliability, and operational efficiency to deliver exceptional customer experiences that fuel innovation and growth. www.newrelic.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221026005417/en/