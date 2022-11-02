10 Blink chargers will be installed in energy efficient homes developed by SEEED, providing industry-leading EV charging stations to East Knoxville, TN families

Miami, Fla., Oct. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blink Charging Co. ( BLNK, BLNKW) (“Blink” or the “Company”), a leading owner and operator of electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and services, today announced a donation of 10 Blink HQ 150 Level 2 chargers to the Tennessee Socially Equal Energy Efficient Development (SEEED), a non-profit that seeks to serve the young adults and largely marginalized community members in the greater Knoxville area. These deployments are the first Blink chargers distributed to SEEED as part of their commitment to ensure equitable access to electric vehicle charging.

SEEED has worked in Knoxville, TN for the past 13 years to provide pathways out of poverty for young adults through career readiness training, environmental education and community engagement. To realize their vision of healthy and sustainable communities, SEEED launched their green construction program to build 10 affordable, innovative, energy-efficient solar homes for low-income families. Blink will be supplying HQ 150 Level 2 chargers to each of these homes at no cost, the first of which just finished construction.

“As demand for EVs continues to grow, it is imperative that the infrastructure to power these vehicles is installed equitably and sustainably across regions and socio-economic levels,” said Brendan Jones, President of Blink Charging. “This donation from Blink helps to provide residents of East Knoxville with access to EV charging and supports SEEED’s vision of an inclusive and sustainable future.”

“We at SEEED are so appreciative of Blink’s generous donation to our organization,” said SEEED founder and Executive Director, Stan Johnson. “Our solar homes project is designed to increase housing equity and provide low-income families with pathways out of poverty, with energy efficient homes equipped with solar panels providing a consistent flow of green power and incredibly low utility costs. The addition of EV chargers donated by Blink helps us further our mission and supports the success of this project.”

Blink’s industry-leading HQ 150 chargers are ideal for residential use, featuring a 32 amp, 240 volt charger that is compatible with all EV models and provides up to 4x faster charging than a standard AC level 1 charging cord. The HQ 150 has a long, 25 foot cable that can reach all sides of a house’s garage.

###

About Blink Charging

Blink Charging Co. ( BLNK, BLNKW), a leader in electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment, has deployed over 51,000 charging ports across 25 countries, many of which are networked EV charging stations, enabling EV drivers to easily charge at any of Blink’s charging locations worldwide. Blink’s principal line of products and services include the Blink EV charging network (“Blink Network”), EV charging equipment, EV charging services, and the products and services of recent acquisitions, including SemaConnect, Blue Corner and BlueLA. The Blink Network uses proprietary, cloud-based software that operates, maintains, and tracks the EV charging stations connected to the network and the associated charging data. With global EV purchases forecasted to rise to 10 million vehicles by 2025 from approximately 2 million in 2019, Blink has established key strategic partnerships for rolling out adoption across numerous location types, including parking facilities, multifamily residences and condos, workplace locations, health care/medical facilities, schools and universities, airports, auto dealers, hotels, mixed-use municipal locations, parks and recreation areas, religious institutions, restaurants, retailers, stadiums, supermarkets, and transportation hubs. For more information, please visit https://www.blinkcharging.com/.



Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined within Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements, and terms such as “anticipate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “will,” “should” or other comparable terms, involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the future. Those statements include statements regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of Blink Charging and members of its management, as well as the assumptions on which such statements are based. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, including those described in Blink Charging’s periodic reports filed with the SEC, and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Except as required by federal securities law, Blink Charging undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect changed conditions.

Blink Investor Relations Contact

[email protected]

855-313-8187

Blink Media Contact

[email protected]