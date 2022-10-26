Financial Strategies Group, Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

2270 JOLLY OAK RD., SUITE 2 OKEMOS, MI 48864

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 76 stocks valued at a total of $221.00Mil. The top holdings were SPTM(15.46%), SPDW(10.26%), and SPEM(6.23%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Financial Strategies Group, Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

Financial Strategies Group, Inc. reduced their investment in ARCA:SPTM by 42,809 shares. The trade had a 0.83% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $48.78.

On 10/26/2022, SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF traded for a price of $47.21 per share and a market cap of $5.58Bil. The stock has returned -14.15% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 17.39 and a price-book ratio of 3.16.

Financial Strategies Group, Inc. reduced their investment in ARCA:SCHP by 22,720 shares. The trade had a 0.53% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $55.01.

On 10/26/2022, Schwab U.S. Tips ETF traded for a price of $52.23 per share and a market cap of $14.22Bil. The stock has returned -12.29% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Financial Strategies Group, Inc. reduced their investment in ARCA:SPAB by 41,512 shares. The trade had a 0.46% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $26.1.

On 10/26/2022, SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF traded for a price of $24.565 per share and a market cap of $5.73Bil. The stock has returned -15.64% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Financial Strategies Group, Inc. bought 26,646 shares of ARCA:VWO for a total holding of 61,273. The trade had a 0.44% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $40.14.

On 10/26/2022, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF traded for a price of $35.955 per share and a market cap of $61.28Bil. The stock has returned -29.15% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a price-book ratio of 1.60.

The guru established a new position worth 5,216 shares in NYSE:HCA, giving the stock a 0.43% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $199.21 during the quarter.

On 10/26/2022, HCA Healthcare Inc traded for a price of $222.52 per share and a market cap of $61.54Bil. The stock has returned -10.44% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, HCA Healthcare Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 12.11, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.92, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.00 and a price-sales ratio of 1.08.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.96, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

