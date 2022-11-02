Vistagen (Nasdaq: VTGN), a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company aiming to transform the treatment landscape for individuals living with anxiety, depression, and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders, today announced that the company’s Chief Executive Officer, Shawn Singh, will lead a Concordia Live Webinar on the need for innovative approaches to mental health treatment. This virtual roundtable session will explore how Americans can work together to break down mental health stigmas, as well as the logistics of implementing a new standard of care felt horizontally across a diverse, equitable society.

“Vistagen is holding a series of meetings with influential leaders across the country to discuss the current challenges in our nation’s mental health crisis and advance needed solutions,” said %3Cb%3EShawn+Singh%2C+Chief+Executive+Officer+of+Vistagen%3C%2Fb%3E. “Although communities are struggling to solve urgent mental health challenges, sharing success stories and creating spaces for open conversation can go a long way in achieving our shared goals. I am excited for our discussion and look forward to sharing how the emerging treatment landscape for anxiety and depression has the potential to help patients live happier and more productive lives.”

The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on mental health and mental health systems has been profound and will likely continue for many years to come. The webinar will address how the United States can implement practical solutions that prioritize mental and physical health parity and improve mental health therapies, including expanding access to treatment and diminishing stigma around seeking care and resources amid our country’s growing mental health crisis.

The webinar, “Addressing Stigmas and Solutions to Mental Health Challenges,” is taking place on October 27th, 2022 at 12:00 PM Eastern Time. The speakers invited to participate in the webinar include:

Kana Enomoto – Director of Brain Health, McKinsey Health Institute

Malisa Aksentijevic – Founder and CEO, WEVO Group

Dr. Zabina Bhasin – Founder, In KidZ

Registration information can be found %3Cb%3Ehere%3C%2Fb%3E.

The webinar is the third Concordia event focused on prioritizing mental health and outlining strategies and recommendations to address this growing crisis. It quickly follows last month’s successful 2022 Concordia Summit, where Singh joined Founder of the MindUP™ | The Goldie Hawn Foundation, as well as other preeminent C-suite executives, politicians, nonprofit leaders, and entrepreneurs in a roundtable entitled “The Importance of Mental Health in a Social World.” Singh also hosted a fireside chat with the U.S. Surgeon General, Vice Admiral Vivek H. Murthy, MD, MBA, at the 2022 Concordia Americas Summit on how the public and private sectors can work together to advance critical mental health care initiatives.

About Vistagen

Vistagen (Nasdaq: VTGN) is a late clinical-stage, CNS-focused biopharmaceutical company striving to transform the treatment landscape for individuals living with anxiety, depression and other CNS disorders. The Company is advancing therapeutics with the potential to be faster-acting, and with fewer side effects and safety concerns, than those that are currently available. Vistagen’s clinical-stage candidates are targeting multiple forms of anxiety and depression. PH94B and PH10 belong to a new class of drugs known as pherines, which are odorless and tasteless investigational neuroactive steroids designed with a novel rapid-onset mechanism of action that activates chemosensory neurons in the nasal passages and can impact the olfactory-amygdala neural circuits without systemic uptake or direct activity on CNS neurons in the brain. Vistagen is passionate about transforming mental health care and redefining what is possible in the treatment of anxiety and depression. Connect at www.Vistagen.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks that are difficult to predict and include all matters that are not historical facts. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the use of words such as "may," "could," "expect," "project," "outlook," "strategy," "intend," "plan," "seek," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "strive," "goal," "continue," "likely," "will," "would" and variations of these terms and similar expressions, or the negative of these terms or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by Vistagen and its management, are inherently uncertain. These risks are fully discussed in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022 and in the Company’s most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, as well as discussions of potential risks, uncertainties, and other important factors in our other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The Company’s SEC filings are available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which apply only as of the date of this press release and should not be relied upon as representing the Company’s views as of any subsequent date. The Company explicitly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, other than as may be required by law. If the Company does update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be made that the Company will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221026005459/en/