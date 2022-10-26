NAN FUNG TRINITY (HK) LTD recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

ROOM 1701-7 NAN FUNG TOWER CENTRAL, HONG KONG, K3 00000

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 20 stocks valued at a total of $310.00Mil. The top holdings were TCOM(15.76%), BIDU(11.22%), and META(10.41%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were NAN FUNG TRINITY (HK) LTD’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 217,014-share investment in NAS:BMRN. Previously, the stock had a 5% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $89.04 during the quarter.

On 10/26/2022, Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc traded for a price of $92.24 per share and a market cap of $17.00Bil. The stock has returned 24.86% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 352.60, a price-book ratio of 3.78, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 96.22 and a price-sales ratio of 8.99.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.01, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

During the quarter, NAN FUNG TRINITY (HK) LTD bought 74,500 shares of NYSE:BABA for a total holding of 385,440. The trade had a 1.92% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $95.27.

On 10/26/2022, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd traded for a price of $65.75 per share and a market cap of $167.38Bil. The stock has returned -64.11% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 35.12, a price-book ratio of 1.16, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.58, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.72 and a price-sales ratio of 1.29.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.18, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

During the quarter, NAN FUNG TRINITY (HK) LTD bought 47,500 shares of NAS:BIDU for a total holding of 296,325. The trade had a 1.8% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $136.56.

On 10/26/2022, Baidu Inc traded for a price of $83.17 per share and a market cap of $28.06Bil. The stock has returned -53.72% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Baidu Inc has a price-book ratio of 0.87, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -10.33 and a price-sales ratio of 1.49.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.55, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

During the quarter, NAN FUNG TRINITY (HK) LTD bought 432,300 shares of NYSE:CCL for a total holding of 1,234,900. The trade had a 0.98% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $9.69.

On 10/26/2022, Carnival Corp traded for a price of $8.8 per share and a market cap of $11.20Bil. The stock has returned -60.91% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Carnival Corp has a price-book ratio of 1.30, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -11.82 and a price-sales ratio of 1.04.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.42, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

During the quarter, NAN FUNG TRINITY (HK) LTD bought 93,300 shares of NAS:UAL for a total holding of 418,800. The trade had a 0.98% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $37.2.

On 10/26/2022, United Airlines Holdings Inc traded for a price of $42.92 per share and a market cap of $13.93Bil. The stock has returned -8.68% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, United Airlines Holdings Inc has a price-book ratio of 2.84, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 49.78 and a price-sales ratio of 0.34.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.65, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.