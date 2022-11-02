Teradata (NYSE: TDC) and the New York Giants today announced that Teradata has become an official analytics provider of the New York Giants, which will begin using Teradata VantageCloud Lake on AWS to help deliver a unique and compelling customer experience to its fans.

Teradata’s cloud analytics and data platform will enable the New York Giants to leverage analytics across all sources of customer data to create a better picture of their fan base. This fully integrated view will be additive to the Giants’ current data warehouse environment. It is expected that the insights gained will make it easier for the New York Giants to provide a stellar experience to its fans, delivering more tailored offerings based on customer behavior, demographics and lifetime value.

“We are always looking to provide the best experience for Giants fans, which we can do by leveraging all of our data in the most efficient and insightful way. We look forward to working with Teradata’s VantageCloud Lake platform to help us enhance our analytics capabilities by accessing, connecting and making well-informed decisions through data,” said Russell Scibetti, VP of Strategy & Business Intelligence for the New York Giants.

With the introduction of Teradata+VantageCloud+Lake in late August, organizations like the New York Giants have a greater ability to innovate by quickly spinning up workloads to provide customer insights, while also maintaining proper governance and flexible but controlled compute resources to the benefit of the entire business. Underpinning VantageCloud Lake is Teradata’s industry-leading analytics capabilities, ClearScape+Analytics, which is designed to offer powerful, open, and connected analytics for real-time insights that optimize business results.

“There are so many customer touchpoints for today’s sports fans – across ticket sales, merchandise, food services, app usage, in-stadium Wi-Fi and more,” said Jacqueline Woods, Chief Marketing Officer at Teradata. “The most savvy and sophisticated sports organizations are collecting, connecting, and analyzing this information to ensure they can provide awesome game experiences that keep fans coming back. The New York Giants are committed to this high bar, and we are delighted to provide them with VantageCloud Lake - a powerful, scalable, and sustainable cloud analytics and data platform that will undoubtedly spur innovation and engagement, and keep this future-focused franchise leading the way in customer satisfaction.”

To learn more, visit: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.teradata.com%2FVantageCloud

About Teradata

Teradata is the connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics company. Our enterprise analytics solve business challenges from start to scale. Only Teradata gives you the flexibility to handle the massive and mixed data workloads of the future, today. Learn more at Teradata.com.

About the New York Football Giants

A cornerstone franchise of the National Football League, the New York Football Giants began play in 1925. The Giants have won eight championships: 1927, 1934, 1938, 1956, 1986, 1990, 2007 and 2011. After twice winning two titles in five years, the Giants are the only NFL franchise with Super Bowl victories in four consecutive decades. Headquartered at the Quest Diagnostics Training Center in East Rutherford, N.J., the Giants enter their 98th season of play this fall. For more information, visit www.giants.com.

The Teradata logo is a trademark, and Teradata is a registered trademark of Teradata Corporation and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and worldwide.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221026005346/en/