Enjoy a 7-Day Free Trial Thru Nov 02, 2022!

Textron Declares Quarterly Dividend

Author's Avatar
5 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

The Board of Directors of Textron Inc. (

NYSE:TXT, Financial) today declared a quarterly dividend of $0.02 per share on the company’s Common Stock.

All dividends will be paid on January 1, 2023 to holders of record at the close of business on December 9, 2022.

About Textron:

Textron Inc. is a multi-industry company that leverages its global network of aircraft, defense, industrial and finance businesses to provide customers with innovative solutions and services. Textron is known around the world for its powerful brands such as Bell, Cessna, Beechcraft, Pipistrel, Jacobsen, Kautex, Lycoming, E-Z-GO, Arctic Cat, and Textron Systems. For more information, visit: www.textron.com.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20221024005909r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221024005909/en/

Also check out: (Free Trial)

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles