The Board of Directors of Textron Inc. ( NYSE:TXT, Financial) today declared a quarterly dividend of $0.02 per share on the company’s Common Stock.

All dividends will be paid on January 1, 2023 to holders of record at the close of business on December 9, 2022.

About Textron:

Textron Inc. is a multi-industry company that leverages its global network of aircraft, defense, industrial and finance businesses to provide customers with innovative solutions and services. Textron is known around the world for its powerful brands such as Bell, Cessna, Beechcraft, Pipistrel, Jacobsen, Kautex, Lycoming, E-Z-GO, Arctic Cat, and Textron Systems. For more information, visit: www.textron.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221024005909/en/

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership