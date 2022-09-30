Enjoy a 7-Day Free Trial Thru Nov 02, 2022!

Royal Caribbean Group to hold conference call on business update and third quarter financial results

Author's Avatar
12 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

MIAMI, Oct. 26, 2022

MIAMI, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE: RCL) has scheduled a conference call for 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time, Thursday, November 3, 2022, to provide a business update and discuss third quarter financial results. The call will be simultaneously webcast on the company's investor relations website, www.rclinvestor.com. A replay of the webcast will remain available at the same website for 30 days following the call.

RCG_Logo.jpg

About Royal Caribbean Group

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE: RCL) is one of the leading cruise companies in the world with a global fleet of 64 ships traveling to more than 1,000 destinations around the world. Royal Caribbean Group is the owner and operator of three award-winning cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises, and it is also a 50% owner of a joint venture that operates TUI Cruises and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. Together, the brands have an additional 10 ships on order as of September 30, 2022. Learn more at www.royalcaribbeangroup.com or www.rclinvestor.com.

favicon.png?sn=FL13327&sd=2022-10-26 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/royal-caribbean-group-to-hold-conference-call-on-business-update-and-third-quarter-financial-results-301659998.html

SOURCE Royal Caribbean Group

rt.gif?NewsItemId=FL13327&Transmission_Id=202210260946PR_NEWS_USPR_____FL13327&DateId=20221026
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles