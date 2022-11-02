Enjoy a 7-Day Free Trial Thru Nov 02, 2022!

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. Declares 487th Regular Quarterly Dividend

4 minutes ago
Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (

NYSE:CHD, Financial) today reported that its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of twenty six and one quarter ($0.2625) cents per share.

This quarterly dividend will be payable December 1, 2022 to stockholders of record at the close of business on November 15, 2022. It is the Company's 487th regular consecutive quarterly dividend.

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. manufactures and markets a wide range of personal care, household and specialty products, under the Arm & Hammer brand name and other well-known trademarks.

