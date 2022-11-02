HOUSTON, Oct. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freight Technologies, Inc. ( FRGT) (“Fr8Tech”), a technology company offering its custom-developed Fr8App platform, which is powered by AI and machine learning and offers a real-time portal for B2B cross-border shipping and domestic shipping within the United States-Mexico-Canada (“NAFTA”) region, announces the expansion of its commercial relationship with an American Fortune 500 glass container manufacturing company based in Ohio.



Javier Selgas, CEO of Fr8Tech, said, “Since early 2021, the Fr8App platform has supported the logistics efforts of one of the world's leading manufacturers of glass containers and packaging products. Our relationship to date involved the use of Fr8App’s platform addressing logistics needs in the US/Mexico corridor, primarily south-bound exports into Mexico. After working with the Fr8App platform and the Fr8Tech team, the relationship will be extended to include additional needs across the US/Canada border, north-bound into Canada. By addressing the logistics needs in one part of our customer’s operations, the southbound operations across the US/Mexico border, we are able to provide “proof of concept” and execute on our strategy to deepen customer relationships, deliver additional services on the Fr8App platform and increase our assignments and the breadth of services. After favorable experiences with our Fr8App platform, our customers expand the scope of their operations on our platform which helps improve the efficiency and transparency of their operations and at the same time increases the overall use of our platform and our company’s revenues. We are proud to continue assisting this market leader in its sector, and are excited about increasing the scope of services we offer to this particular client across the NAFTA region. We believe recurring business validates our product offerings and paves the path for future, sustainable growth.”

About Freight Technologies Inc.

Freight Technologies ( FRGT) (“Fr8Tech”) is a technology company developing solutions to optimize and automate the supply chain process. Its wholly owned subsidiary Freight App, Inc. (“Fr8App”) is a B2B cross-border shipping marketplace in the NAFTA region powered by AI and machine learning. Focused on making shipping transparent and efficient, Fr8App provides carriers with increased growth opportunities and shippers with flexibility, visibility and simplicity for the once-complex process of international over-the-road (OTR) shipping. Fr8App uses its proprietary technology platform to connect carriers and shippers and significantly improve matching and operation efficiency via innovative technologies such as live pricing and real-time tracking, digital freight marketplace, broker, transportation management, fleet management and committed capacity solutions. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas. For more information, please visit fr8technologies.com .

