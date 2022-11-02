The holidays are here at Macy’s, the ultimate gifting destination, with Black Friday savings all season long. Shop ahead of the rush during our Early Access deals beginning November 7, with unbeatable discounts on everything from fashion, jewelry, toys, home, and family favorites. Macy’s makes it easier to find the perfect gift for everyone on your list with our Holiday+Gift+Finder. Shop all Black Friday specials with exclusive deals starting on November 20 through 26 online at macys.com, in-stores and on the Macy’s app, plus you can get orders delivered right to your door or pick them up in-store or curbside.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221026005677/en/

Get a head start on holiday shopping with Macy's Black Friday Early Access deals (Photo: Business Wire)

“We are excited to offer our customers Black Friday early access specials and savings all season long,” said Nata Dvir, Macy’s chief merchandising officer. “It’s important for us to introduce fresh and exciting products to our customers, so this holiday season, we’re giving you even more ways to own your style with our largest new selection of products in years. Our curated gift guides make shopping easy, efficient and guarantee our customers will find items the entire family will love.”

Black Friday at Glance:

Mark your calendars for Macy’s Black Friday special events throughout November:

Start Shopping ! Black Friday Early Access begins November 7 – November 13.

! Black Friday Early Access begins November 7 – November 13. New deals dropfrom November 14 – November 19.

dropfrom November 14 – November 19. Shop all the Black Friday Sales from November 20 – November 26.

from November 20 – November 26. Cyber Monday –Macy's will offer an exclusive, limited collection for the Cyber Monday event from November 27-November 28.

Here’s a sneak peak of some of our incredible deals for the whole family:

75% off fine jewelry

50% off designer handbags

30% off Sunglasses Hut

20-50% off Finish Line

60-65% off Women’s coats

40-50% off Women’s boots & shoes

Designer suits starting at $199.99

60% off toys and kids’ apparel

Up to 50% off beauty

To keep up with all of our deals and events visit Macys%2FBlackFriday or sign up for emails and alerts.

Holiday Shopping Store Hours

Macy’s stores will be closed on Thanksgiving Day for family and friends to spend time with loved ones in their own way. Shoppers who want to get an early start on Black Friday deals can shop on macys.com and the Macy’s mobile app.

Stores will re-open on Friday, November 25 with extended hours starting at 6 a.m.- 11:59 p.m. to help our customers shop this holiday season. Hours vary by location, for more information visit macys.com%2Fstores.

Convenient and Flexible Shopping Options

Shoppers are welcome to join us in-store or explore our convenient pickup options including curbside pick-up, buy online-pick-up in store, buy online-ship to store, and same-day delivery with DoorDash on select items through macys.com and on the Macy’s mobile app.

Customers have more flexibility on how to pay when shopping online with a buy now, pay later option with Klarna. All Macy’s stores nationwide accept PayPal or Venmo apps – an easy, secure, and contactless way to pay.

Get Expert Help Finding the Perfect Gift with Macy’s Personal Stylists

Through both virtual and in-person appointments, Macy’s Personal Stylists are ready to help you continue traditions or create new ones by finding the right gifts for everyone on your list. These shopping experts make everything easy by selecting on-trend outfits for your holiday events or stepping up home holiday décor to create the perfect cozy setting. To make an appointment, visit macys.com%2Fpersonalstylist.

Earn Points with Macy’s Star Rewards

Make the most of your holiday shopping with Macy’s Star Rewards. The fan-favorite loyalty program allows customers to earn on every purchase, every day, regardless of how they pay. Plus, customers can enjoy spending rewards on all their favorite products, including top brands. Rewards cannot be earned on or redeemed for gift cards, services, or fees. For more information on Macy’s Star Rewards program, visit macys.com%2FStarRewards.

About Macy’s

Macy’s, the largest retail brand of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE: M) serves as the style source for generations of customers. With one of the nation’s largest e-commerce platforms powered by macys.com and mobile app, paired with a nationwide network of stores, Macy’s delivers the most convenient and seamless shopping experience, offering great values in apparel, home, beauty, accessories and more. Macy’s gives customers even more ways to shop and own their style through an off-price assortment at Macy’s Backstage and at our highly curated and smaller store format, Market by Macy’s. Each year, Macy’s provides millions with unforgettable experiences through Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks® and Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade® and helps our customers celebrate special moments, big and small. We’re guided by our purpose – to create a brighter future with bold representation that empowers more voice, choice and ownership for our colleagues, customers, and communities.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221026005677/en/