American+Water (NYSE: AWK), the largest publicly traded U.S. water and wastewater utility company, announced today it has earned the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) SAFETY Act Designation for its internal enterprise security program which includes risk management processes, personnel training and emergency exercises, and security oversight activities.

“As the first U.S. water and wastewater company and third utility to earn this designation, I am very proud of the American Water enterprise security team for achieving this exceptional accomplishment,” said Susan Hardwick, President and Chief Executive Officer, American Water. “This designation demonstrates our continued commitment to the safety and security of our employees, customers and operations.”

Enacted by Congress in 2022, the Support Anti-Terrorism by Fostering Effective Technologies Act, or SAFETY Act, serves as one of the highest levels of accreditation offered by DHS and promotes the development and deployment of effective anti-terrorism products, systems and services.

The SAFETY Act designation recognizes American Water for having technologies and processes needed to help mitigate and reduce the risk of a terrorist attack and provides liability protection. American Water is the first U.S. water and wastewater utility company to earn this designation. The initial term of the designation is valid through October 31, 2027.

About American Water

With a history dating back to 1886, American Water (NYSE: AWK) is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 6,400 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and regulated-like drinking water and wastewater services to more than 14 million people in 24 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to help keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and diversityataw.com. Follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

