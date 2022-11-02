Littelfuse%2C+Inc.+(NASDAQ: LFUS), an industrial technology manufacturing company empowering a sustainable, connected, and safer world, announced today that it will participate in the following investor conferences:

Nov 9 – Baird Global Industrial Conference

Nov 10 – Stifel Midwest One-on-One Growth Conference

Contact your Baird or Stifel representative to schedule a meeting with management.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse (NASDAQ: LFUS) is an industrial technology manufacturing company empowering a sustainable, connected, and safer world. Across more than 15 countries, and with approximately 17,000 global associates, we partner with customers to design and deliver innovative, reliable solutions. Serving over 100,000 end customers, our products are found in a variety of industrial, transportation and electronics end markets – everywhere, every day. Learn more at Littelfuse.com.

LFUS-F

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221026005686/en/