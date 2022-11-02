ST. LOUIS, Oct. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF) today announced Catlett/Godin Wealth Management has joined the firm’s broker-dealer subsidiary, Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, in Wilmington, North Carolina.



The team consists of Sam Catlett, Managing Director/Investments; Todd Godin, Managing Director/Investments; and Adrieanna Piantedosi, Client Service Associate. The team comes to Stifel from UBS, where they were responsible for $320 million in client assets.

“As we got to know executive management, it became abundantly clear this firm recognizes the value of the relationship we share with our clients and puts clients’ interests first,” said Mr. Catlett. “Stifel is large enough in scope and scale to meet our clients’ needs yet nimble enough to provide us with access to key leaders as we manage our practice,” said Mr. Godin.

“Stifel continues to expand its footprint in North Carolina as we welcome Sam, Todd, and Adrieanna to our growing team of professionals,” said Chris McCray, Director, Southeast Region. “We have every confidence their clients and their team will enjoy the many benefits that Stifel has to offer. We look forward to working alongside them as they continue to serve their clients and expand their practice.”

Ron Kruszewski, Chairman and CEO of Stifel, added, “We are delighted to have Sam, Todd, and Adrieanna joining our dynamic and growing firm and look forward to partnering with them in their future success.”

Stifel Company Information

Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF) is a financial services holding company headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, that conducts its banking, securities, and financial services business through several wholly owned subsidiaries. Stifel’s broker-dealer clients are served in the United States through Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, including its Eaton Partners business division; Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc.; Miller Buckfire & Co., LLC; and Stifel Independent Advisors, LLC; and in the United Kingdom and Europe through Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited. The Company’s broker-dealer affiliates provide securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory, and related financial services to individual investors, professional money managers, businesses, and municipalities. Stifel Bank and Stifel Bank & Trust offer a full range of consumer and commercial lending solutions. Stifel Trust Company, N.A. and Stifel Trust Company Delaware, N.A. offer trust and related services. To learn more about Stifel, please visit the Company’s website at www.stifel.com.

For further information,

contact Brian Spellecy

(314) 342-2000