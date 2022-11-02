FOX News Audio will debut Common Ground hosted by FOX News Channel’s (FNC) chief political anchor and executive editor and anchor of Special Report Bret Baier on November 1st, 2022. The new program comes on the heels of the success of Baier’s other featured podcasts, including The Campaign, The Candidates and the All-Star Panel. In this latest audio series,Baier will speak with lawmakers, business leaders and public figures from different perspectives coming together to discuss issues of the day and how Americans can find common ground in a polarized world. The new podcast will drop two episodes weekly. The entirety of Baier’s FOX News Audio content can now be found in the The Bret Baier Podcast umbrella on FOX News Audio – including podcasts, new specials, exclusive interviews and weekly news segments.

Since joining the network in 1998, Baier has played a pivotal role in coverage of every major political event, bringing decades of expertise to his analysis each day across all of FOX News Media’s platforms. Special Report with Bret Baier is the network’s flagship news program and outpaces CNN and MSNBC combined across the board during the 6 PM/ET hour. Year to date, the program has been a top five program in all of cable news averaging 2.5 million viewers and 364,000 in the 25-54 demo each night. Since the same time last year, Special Report has seen 22% growth in total viewership and 13% with those aged 25-54.

The Bret Baier Podcast will be available on FOXNewsPodcasts.com or wherever podcasts are available.

FOX News Audio encompasses FOX News Radio (FNR), FOX News Headlines 24/7 and FOX News Podcasts. A 24/7 news service, FNR reaches over 16 million listeners a week on over 1,500 affiliated radio stations. Featuring three nationally syndicated weekday talk programs — The Brian Kilmeade Show, FOX Across America with Jimmy Failla and The Guy Benson Show — FNR also provides hourly newscasts surrounding business updates and breaking-news coverage. FOX News Podcasts offers a catalogue of more than 40 on-demand original podcasts, including The FOX News Rundown. On SiriusXM Channel 115, FOX News Headlines 24/7 provides listeners with around the clock coverage of the day’s headlines in 15 minutes segments. More information at https%3A%2F%2Fradio.foxnews.com%2F.

