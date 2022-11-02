Biocare Cardiac is the first-of-its-kind comprehensive cardiac disease management solution combining diagnostics, RPM, disease and lifestyle management, and telemedicine for cardiologists and patients.

REDWOOD CITY, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 26, 2022 / Biotricity, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTCY), a medical diagnostic and consumer healthcare technology company, today announced the U.S. launch of Biocare Cardiac. The national roll-out follows two successful pilot programs in Oklahoma City with CardioVascular Health Clinic, a medical facility providing high-quality cardiovascular care to more than 40,000 patients, and a four-month pilot with Lexington Heart Specialists in Kentucky, a medical practice providing high-quality cardiovascular care to more than 20,000 patients.

Designed to expand Biotricity's existing remote monitoring tools used today by more than 2,000 cardiologists nationwide, the easy-to-use solution puts actionable data at the physicians' fingertips to assist them in making treatment decisions quickly.

Biocare Cardiac combines chronic care management, remote patient monitoring, cardiac diagnostics, lifestyle management, bi-directional communication, and telemedicine to help engage and manage patients better. Patients receive digital tools based on their condition(s) to help them manage their health and lifestyle following physician recommendations. Patients are given a combination of Biotricity's suite of monitoring devices which are integrated with a care plan and delivered via the Biocare Cardiac app. Physicians receive monthly reports on patient trends and customized alerts for out-of-range data, enabling them to intervene if necessary.

Click here to see a video of how physicians set up Biocare Cardiac for use with their patients.

Marcus Smith, M.D., one of the pilot project leaders at CardioVascular Health Clinic, commented, "CV Health integrated the Biocare Cardiac platform as part of our commitment to continued, ongoing care for patients. This platform technology integrates with diagnostic devices and telemedicine providing peace of mind for the patient. Importantly, it engaged patients, while providing bi-directional communication and ongoing monthly reporting that allows our practice to identify those who may need additional care, leading to better outcomes."

Dr. Hal Skinner, of Lexington Heart Specialists, spoke about the benefits for his patients after enrollment in the program, "We had patients driving hours for appointments with our doctors. The ability to enroll these patients in the Biocare Cardiac platform and monitor them with Bioheart and Biokit has changed dramatically how we manage their health. This improves their quality of life and gives everyone caring for them peace of mind. If we see something concerning a patient report, we immediately request that a patient come in for further assessment. We have already changed medications and adjusted treatment management after reviewing patients' data."

About Biotricity

Biotricity is transforming the healthcare market by bridging the gap in remote monitoring and chronic care management with a focus on cardiology. Physicians and patients trust Biotricity's unparalleled standard for preventive and personal care, including diagnostic and post-diagnostic solutions for chronic conditions. The company develops comprehensive remote health monitoring solutions for the medical and consumer markets. To learn more, visit www.biotricity.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

