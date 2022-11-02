LONDON, UK and DUBLIN, IRELAND / ACCESSWIRE / October 26, 2022 / (CSE:POKO): Poko Group Innovations award-winning skincare range, Poko Beauty, has signed a major distribution deal with Uniphar , Ireland's leading retail market distributor to Irish pharmacies.

Poko Beauty, known for its CBD-infused skincare line, is ready to expand its pharmacy reach in Ireland with this agreement with Uniphar. A trusted global partner, Uniphar operates big pharmacy chains such as Allcare Pharmacy , Life Pharmacy and Hickeys Pharmacy ; the company recently acquired McCauley Pharmacy , further solidifying its leading position in the Irish retail pharmacy market.

Having shipped its initial order of over 2,500 units, Uniphar will make Poko Beauty products available to more than 1800 pharmacies throughout Ireland. The company has more than 50 years' experience and provides vendors with a variety of promotional support. Management believes this is a promising step forward for Poko.

"For Poko, being able to partner with Uniphar and getting the support of its team has been unparalleled. Expanding our presence in Ireland has been paramount to our growth - this partnership not only removes roadblocks to reorders from our existing stockists, it also enables us to grow. Thanks to Uniphar's five decades of experience, its expertise and their own flagship pharmacy brands, I am excited to see Poko's skincare line in so many stores across Ireland. Thanks to our deal with Uniphar and other distributors, we now have an impressive network in Ireland - in 2023 we will build on this success with a further rollout of Poko Beauty in the UK."

- Justine O'Hanlon. Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer

The distribution agreement includes a robust marketing plan, to be implemented by Poko Beauty, to support the launch of the skincare line in Uniphar's platform. Even though Poko Beauty is a newer brand, it provides comprehensive marketing support to its partners. Poko's award-winning skincare line contains 11 SKUS retailing from €23.95 to €39.95, with its Soothing Serum, Luxury Facial Oil and Daily SPF 50 Moisturizer its three most popular products. Poko Beauty products are available for sale In EU at www.pokobeauty.com and in the UK www.pokocbd.co.uk For wholesale enquiries, Poko is available at www.uniphar.ie .

About Poko Beauty

Poko is a cruelty-free skincare brand that aims to transform your skincare routine by harnessing active ingredients found in nature and combining them with CBD to keep your skin hydrated and manage a number of skin problems such as acne, rosacea, psoriasis, signs of ageing, dryness and more. Poko was created from a passion to improve problematic skin. Justine O'Hanlon, Poko's Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer, suffers from Polycystic Ovary Syndrome, a hormonal disorder which is common among women of reproductive age. Her passion to find skincare that helped hormonal breakouts like hers is why Poko was created. www.pokobeauty.com

About The Poko Group, Ltd

The Poko Group is a collection of CBD focused companies that bring innovative, inspiring solutions to the CBD industry through the company's leading platforms which, when working together, form a complete ecosystem. The Poko Group is an award-winning UK CBD company that has developed a unique business model comprising complete "turnkey solutions," including fintech payment processing and white label opportunities. Poko plans to export its signature products to the EU and the USA. For more information, please visit https://www.pokogroup.com/ .

Forward-Looking Statements

