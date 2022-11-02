AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / October 26, 2022 / Xtra Energy Corp. (OTC PINK:XTPT) announces the on-site visit and tour of its 100% owned American Antimony Project by Chairman Mac J. Shahsavar, P. Eng. An exploration program is being put together that is expected to continue throughout the winter months of 2022 into early 2023 focused on the historically documented Bernice Mining District in Churchill County, Nevada. A district comprising several documented historically producing antimony mines at minimum grades of over 50% Antimony.

After a week of meetings and mine tours led by Steven Cyros of Red Beryl Mining Company, Inc. Xtra Energy Chairman Mac Shahsavar, P.Eng. commented "I was Amazed with the potential sitting dormant in Nevada. The landscape and geology on how the antimony was created is quite unique. The density of the antimony rock in these mountains is astonishing. I have commissioned Steven Cyros to do multiple physical inspections of the Arrance Antimony Prospect described in the 9/26/2022 Company News. Xtra Energy will release individual videos of these on-site inspections as they come in. Shahsavar continued that based on his tour of the Historic Bernice Mining District, he expects that shareholders will be quite excited with what they will see."

Viewing of this video can be found at the link provided :https://youtu.be/NTJSM7F6OwY

*the historic Middlegate Station, Bar, and Motel. (see more on the Middlegate Station.)

*the historic Middlegate Station, Bar, and Motel

Contact & Learn More:

Xtra Energy Corporation

Phone: 512-412-3636

Corporate Website: https://americanantimony.com/ and/or xtraenergycorp.com

Corporate Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/xtra-energy-corp/

Corporate Twitter: https://twitter.com/xtra_corp

Corporate Instagram :https://www.instagram.com/xtraenergycorp/

Corporate Youtube :https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb5MiP0c-UzS6XdHu-QxvCQ

About Xtra Energy Corp.

Xtra Energy Corp. is an antimony exploration company focused on developing its flagship project "American Antimony". Known in historical records as the "Antimony King Mine" located approximately 31 miles northeast of Eastgate, Nevada. Xtra Energy Corp. holds a 100% ownership in a 64 lode claim, 1320 acre antimony project surrounding the historical Antimony King and covering several documented antimony producers. The Company is seeking to develop this portfolio of potentially antimony-rich assets to become a major supplier of antimony based products.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined within Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements relate to future events, including our ability to raise capital, or to our future financial performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond our control and which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects our current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to our operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. We assume no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

For a discussion of these risks and uncertainties, please see our filings with the OTC Markets Group Inc. Our public filings with the OTC Markets Group Inc are available from commercial document retrieval services and at the website maintained by the OTC Markets at https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/XTPT/disclosure.

SOURCE: Xtra Energy Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/722359/Xtra-Energy-Corp-Chairman-Mac-J-Shahsavar-P-Eng-Visits-The-American-Antimony-Project-and-Discusses-Initial-Impressions-of-What-Potential-Xtra-Energy-May-Have-Based-on-His-Visit-Video-Attached



