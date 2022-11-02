Dormant Hair Follicles to be More Effectively Revitalized by Nutrients and Therapeutics Delivered Quickly and Potently via Extremely Fine Droplet Sizes Produced from Patented UST Nanoemulsion Technology

SOUTH EASTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 26, 2022 / Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCQB:PBIO) ("PBI" or the "Company"), a leader in the development and sale of broadly enabling, pressure-based instruments, consumables, and specialty testing services to the worldwide cosmetics, nutraceuticals, biotherapeutics, and food/beverage industries, among others, today confirmed specific product rollout plans agreed in their wide-ranging partnership with science-driven skincare industry leader Dr. Denese SkinScience, which were shared recently in the FORCE Family Office sponsored Development of a New Generation of Skincare Products webinar (PBIO%2FDr.+Denese+FORCE+Webinar+101322). Highlighting Dr. Denese's world renown expertise and long-established leadership role as an innovator in skincare, the webinar revealed that the two companies had chosen three additives/areas for their initial collaborative development of valuable new skincare product lines, all of which would leverage PBI's proprietary UST nanoemulsification process: (i) retinol, (ii) lipid-soluble Vitamin C, and (iii) hair loss prevention/hair regrowth.

Dr. Adrienne Denese, M.D., Ph.D. a globally-acknowledged skincare visionary, anti-aging pioneer, and President of Dr. Denese SkinScience, explained: "The pivotal challenge in cosmeceuticals and skincare products is to deliver our scientifically designed payloads of critical nutrient and therapeutic ingredients in a speedy, complete, and precise fashion while penetrating through the difficult resistive barrier of skin down to the living dermal tissues beneath it. So many of these key ingredients are "oily" or lipophilic molecules that do not normally mix well with water, making them difficult to effectively deliver for absorption by the water-based biochemistry of human bodies. The revolutionary breakthrough of PBI's industrially-scalable UST platform technology for making nanoemulsions of extremely-fine nano-droplet sizes, that are subsequently stable and can deliver nutrients and therapeutic payloads with unprecedented effectiveness, is undoubtedly one of the most important scientific and process breakthroughs for our industry in my lifetime."

Dr. Denese continued: "From my patients and customers, the single most-requested addition to our product line is an effective intervention for hair loss and hair regeneration - and it is considered vastly more urgent in age-related hair loss for women, beyond the enormous demand amongst men. We believe that the challenge of truly effective delivery of stimulation and revitalization to weakening and dormant hair follicles will finally be overcome with the entry of PBI's UST nanoemulsions platform technology, and we are now planning to deliver an effective solution to that challenge. In just a few weeks since making this decision, my team and I have made tremendous progress on the development of our first-ever hair loss prevention/hair restoration product line. With progress to date, we are now targeting to launch the first products in this new, exciting product line in time for the Christmas 2023 buying season. What a gift that would be for our existing and loyal base of over 500,000 QVC customers and for many more eager new buyers!"

Gary Smejkal, Senior Scientist at PBI, said: "We have also made wonderful progress lately in the development of UST-processed retinol and lipid-soluble Vitamin C. These very high quality nanoemulsions consist of oil droplets that are consistent and extremely small. At about 50 nanometers they are far smaller than the wavelength of visible light, which makes them highly transparent; they are also expected to be stable and effectively water soluble. These initial nutrients and therapeutic nanoemulsion ingredients should be available to Dr. Denese SkinScience for inclusion in their skincare products by the middle of 2023."

Richard T. Schumacher, President and CEO of PBI, summed up the progress: "We believe that PBI's UST nanoemulsified retinol and lipid-soluble Vitamin C enhanced products will add valuable new dimensions to multiple Dr. Denese SkinScience products starting in mid-2023. Most excitingly, it appears now that the new hair loss prevention/hair restoration product line should be ready for marketing in about one year, which means these products could add millions in revenue to PBI's 2023 results. This would be additive to the approximately five million dollars in revenue we believe will be received in 2023 from completion of the three new nano-CBD contracts that have announced over the past several months and that we expect to complete in 2023, with shipments beginning in next year's first quarter."

Mr. Schumacher concluded: "Dr. Adrienne Denese is a titan in the cosmeceuticals/skincare industry worldwide and has accumulated sales over $500 million through QVC alone! Her life mission has been to help women look and feel younger and to live healthier lives. She has relentlessly focused on science, quality, potency, and effectiveness in her products over all else. We feel immensely privileged to have won her support and close partnership between our companies. These are indeed very exciting times for all stakeholders in PBIO."

