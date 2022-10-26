PARSONS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC/RI recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 411 stocks valued at a total of $1.11Bil. The top holdings were AAPL(10.50%), MMM(5.81%), and BRK.B(3.35%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were PARSONS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC/RI’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, PARSONS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC/RI bought 271,162 shares of NYSE:MMM for a total holding of 584,535. The trade had a 2.7% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $131.19.

On 10/26/2022, 3M Co traded for a price of $122.45 per share and a market cap of $67.53Bil. The stock has returned -29.67% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, 3M Co has a price-earnings ratio of 17.06, a price-book ratio of 5.06, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 8.12, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.08 and a price-sales ratio of 2.02.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.67, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

During the quarter, PARSONS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC/RI bought 43,777 shares of NYSE:IBM for a total holding of 101,079. The trade had a 0.47% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $131.23.

On 10/26/2022, International Business Machines Corp traded for a price of $135.38 per share and a market cap of $122.21Bil. The stock has returned 16.85% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, International Business Machines Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 98.76, a price-book ratio of 6.08, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 32.28 and a price-sales ratio of 2.61.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.10, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

During the quarter, PARSONS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC/RI bought 83,150 shares of NYSE:DVN for a total holding of 131,575. The trade had a 0.45% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $62.13.

On 10/26/2022, Devon Energy Corp traded for a price of $76.905 per share and a market cap of $50.81Bil. The stock has returned 98.15% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Devon Energy Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 9.85, a price-book ratio of 5.06, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.07 and a price-sales ratio of 2.99.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 2.28, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

During the quarter, PARSONS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC/RI bought 132,500 shares of NYSE:EPD for a total holding of 213,480. The trade had a 0.29% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $25.8.

On 10/26/2022, Enterprise Products Partners LP traded for a price of $25.25 per share and a market cap of $54.92Bil. The stock has returned 11.71% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Enterprise Products Partners LP has a price-earnings ratio of 11.37, a price-book ratio of 2.12, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.46, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.10 and a price-sales ratio of 1.10.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.67, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

During the quarter, PARSONS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC/RI bought 220,000 shares of NYSE:ET for a total holding of 356,571. The trade had a 0.22% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $11.14.

On 10/26/2022, Energy Transfer LP traded for a price of $12.3612 per share and a market cap of $38.46Bil. The stock has returned 34.06% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Energy Transfer LP has a price-earnings ratio of 9.97, a price-book ratio of 1.17, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.51 and a price-sales ratio of 0.44.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.11, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

