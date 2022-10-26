PIERSHALE FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 11 stocks valued at a total of $133.00Mil. The top holdings were BIL(68.99%), SDS(28.24%), and AAPL(0.54%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were PIERSHALE FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 689,203 shares in ARCA:SDS, giving the stock a 28.24% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $45.23 during the quarter.

On 10/26/2022, ProShares UltraShort S&P500 -2x Shares traded for a price of $46.8 per share and a market cap of $954.90Mil. The stock has returned 19.69% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

PIERSHALE FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. reduced their investment in ARCA:BIL by 141,979 shares. The trade had a 11.99% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $91.19.

On 10/26/2022, SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF traded for a price of $91.56 per share and a market cap of $26.60Bil. The stock has returned 0.70% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru established a new position worth 15,741 shares in ARCA:SPXS, giving the stock a 0.35% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $22.58 during the quarter.

On 10/26/2022, Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear -3X Shares traded for a price of $23.24 per share and a market cap of $860.82Mil. The stock has returned 21.12% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru sold out of their 1,218-share investment in NAS:PEP. Previously, the stock had a 0.19% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $172.33 during the quarter.

On 10/26/2022, PepsiCo Inc traded for a price of $179.355 per share and a market cap of $246.97Bil. The stock has returned 13.99% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, PepsiCo Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 25.64, a price-book ratio of 13.01, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 6.57, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.66 and a price-sales ratio of 2.97.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.03, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

During the quarter, PIERSHALE FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. bought 248 shares of NAS:AAPL for a total holding of 5,184. The trade had a 0.03% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $156.95.

On 10/26/2022, Apple Inc traded for a price of $149.0413 per share and a market cap of $2,396.67Bil. The stock has returned 0.48% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apple Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 24.60, a price-book ratio of 41.30, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.73, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.74 and a price-sales ratio of 6.33.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.87, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

