Capital Investment Counsel, Inc recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 155 stocks valued at a total of $344.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(16.81%), COST(8.26%), and WMT(4.10%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Capital Investment Counsel, Inc’s top five trades of the quarter.

Capital Investment Counsel, Inc reduced their investment in NAS:AAPL by 84,874 shares. The trade had a 2.9% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $156.95.

On 10/26/2022, Apple Inc traded for a price of $149.0413 per share and a market cap of $2,396.67Bil. The stock has returned 0.48% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apple Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 24.60, a price-book ratio of 41.30, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.73, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.74 and a price-sales ratio of 6.33.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.87, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Capital Investment Counsel, Inc reduced their investment in NAS:COST by 6,442 shares. The trade had a 0.77% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $520.14.

On 10/26/2022, Costco Wholesale Corp traded for a price of $501.97 per share and a market cap of $222.70Bil. The stock has returned 4.33% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Costco Wholesale Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 38.31, a price-book ratio of 10.79, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.14, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 22.29 and a price-sales ratio of 0.99.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.01, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

Capital Investment Counsel, Inc reduced their investment in NAS:CSCO by 33,585 shares. The trade had a 0.36% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $44.37.

On 10/26/2022, Cisco Systems Inc traded for a price of $44.38 per share and a market cap of $182.63Bil. The stock has returned -17.60% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Cisco Systems Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 15.76, a price-book ratio of 4.58, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.28, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.29 and a price-sales ratio of 3.62.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.89, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Capital Investment Counsel, Inc reduced their investment in NAS:NVDA by 7,879 shares. The trade had a 0.3% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $158.09.

On 10/26/2022, NVIDIA Corp traded for a price of $129.28 per share and a market cap of $324.55Bil. The stock has returned -47.20% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, NVIDIA Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 42.74, a price-book ratio of 13.60, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.33, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 34.07 and a price-sales ratio of 11.11.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.52, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

Capital Investment Counsel, Inc reduced their investment in NYSE:PFE by 21,268 shares. The trade had a 0.28% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $48.59.

On 10/26/2022, Pfizer Inc traded for a price of $46.42 per share and a market cap of $260.22Bil. The stock has returned 10.09% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Pfizer Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 9.08, a price-book ratio of 2.98, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.87, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.88 and a price-sales ratio of 2.63.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.53, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

