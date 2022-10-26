MOODY LYNN & LIEBERSON, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 201 stocks valued at a total of $1.03Bil. The top holdings were AAPL(4.25%), MSFT(4.23%), and GOOGL(3.82%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were MOODY LYNN & LIEBERSON, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

MOODY LYNN & LIEBERSON, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:GOOGL by 8,069,365 shares. The trade had a 3.99% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $110.89.

On 10/26/2022, Alphabet Inc traded for a price of $96.355 per share and a market cap of $1,267.45Bil. The stock has returned -30.39% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alphabet Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 18.02, a price-book ratio of 4.96, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.67, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.67 and a price-sales ratio of 4.67.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.69, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

The guru established a new position worth 71,556 shares in STU:48D, giving the stock a 1.46% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of €230.99 during the quarter.

On 10/26/2022, Atlassian Corp traded for a price of €216.2 per share and a market cap of €53.28Bil. The stock has returned -41.58% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Atlassian Corp has a price-book ratio of 156.45, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -117.77 and a price-sales ratio of 18.62.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.58, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

The guru established a new position worth 529,300 shares in NYSE:UBER, giving the stock a 1.36% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $27.63 during the quarter.

On 10/26/2022, Uber Technologies Inc traded for a price of $28.085 per share and a market cap of $55.58Bil. The stock has returned -39.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Uber Technologies Inc has a price-book ratio of 8.16, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -6.83 and a price-sales ratio of 2.09.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.42, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

During the quarter, MOODY LYNN & LIEBERSON, LLC bought 28,484 shares of NAS:VRTX for a total holding of 49,386. The trade had a 0.8% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $287.72.

On 10/26/2022, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc traded for a price of $311.35 per share and a market cap of $80.04Bil. The stock has returned 69.55% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 25.22, a price-book ratio of 6.68, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.20, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.33 and a price-sales ratio of 9.65.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.98, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

During the quarter, MOODY LYNN & LIEBERSON, LLC bought 97,780 shares of NYSE:NEE for a total holding of 152,587. The trade had a 0.74% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $84.84.

On 10/26/2022, NextEra Energy Inc traded for a price of $75.9 per share and a market cap of $149.10Bil. The stock has returned -9.27% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, NextEra Energy Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 57.93, a price-book ratio of 4.09, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 29.48 and a price-sales ratio of 8.56.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.90, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

