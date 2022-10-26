Sequoia Financial Advisors, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 530 stocks valued at a total of $3.17Bil. The top holdings were VTI(11.51%), IXUS(5.82%), and AGG(5.00%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Sequoia Financial Advisors, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

Sequoia Financial Advisors, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:MUB by 1,531,322 shares. The trade had a 4.6% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $105.91.

On 10/26/2022, iShares National Muni Bond ETF traded for a price of $101.52 per share and a market cap of $28.24Bil. The stock has returned -10.51% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru established a new position worth 1,725,207 shares in ARCA:DFNM, giving the stock a 2.54% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $48.11 during the quarter.

On 10/26/2022, Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF traded for a price of $46.51 per share and a market cap of $567.30Mil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Sequoia Financial Advisors, LLC bought 714,509 shares of ARCA:FNDF for a total holding of 3,411,746. The trade had a 0.57% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $27.96.

On 10/26/2022, Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF traded for a price of $27.0064 per share and a market cap of $7.55Bil. The stock has returned -17.28% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 8.50 and a price-book ratio of 0.95.

During the quarter, Sequoia Financial Advisors, LLC bought 98,642 shares of ARCA:LDUR for a total holding of 535,419. The trade had a 0.29% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $95.22.

On 10/26/2022, PIMCO Enhanced Low Duration Active Exchange-Traded Fund traded for a price of $93.9899 per share and a market cap of $1.46Bil. The stock has returned -5.73% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Sequoia Financial Advisors, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:AGG by 98,772 shares. The trade had a 0.28% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $100.7.

On 10/26/2022, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF traded for a price of $94.985 per share and a market cap of $76.94Bil. The stock has returned -15.31% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

