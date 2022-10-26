Nelson, Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

14301 FIRST NATIONAL BANK PARKWAY OMAHA, NE 68154

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 1293 stocks valued at a total of $1.21Bil. The top holdings were DGRO(4.57%), JAVA(3.94%), and VUG(3.72%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Nelson, Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 1,037,863 shares in ARCA:JAVA, giving the stock a 3.94% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $49.44 during the quarter.

On 10/26/2022, JPMorgan Active Value ETF traded for a price of $50.0678 per share and a market cap of $175.49Mil. The stock has returned -2.75% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, JPMorgan Active Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 15.54 and a price-book ratio of 2.28.

During the quarter, Nelson, Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group, LLC bought 686,720 shares of ARCA:SCHG for a total holding of 701,307. The trade had a 3.17% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $62.59.

On 10/26/2022, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF traded for a price of $58.51 per share and a market cap of $13.88Bil. The stock has returned -25.51% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 24.77 and a price-book ratio of 6.32.

During the quarter, Nelson, Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group, LLC bought 512,175 shares of NAS:IGSB for a total holding of 554,502. The trade had a 2.09% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $50.28.

On 10/26/2022, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF traded for a price of $49.065 per share and a market cap of $21.01Bil. The stock has returned -7.93% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Nelson, Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group, LLC bought 152,968 shares of ARCA:IJR for a total holding of 191,694. The trade had a 1.1% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $96.67.

On 10/26/2022, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF traded for a price of $96.3 per share and a market cap of $64.99Bil. The stock has returned -13.55% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 10.62 and a price-book ratio of 1.55.

During the quarter, Nelson, Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group, LLC bought 272,387 shares of ARCA:DGRO for a total holding of 1,238,931. The trade had a 1% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $48.88.

On 10/26/2022, iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF traded for a price of $48.12 per share and a market cap of $23.20Bil. The stock has returned -7.47% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a price-book ratio of 2.77.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

