MARTIN & CO INC /TN/ recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

Two Centre Square, Suite 200 Knoxville, TN 37931

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 108 stocks valued at a total of $337.00Mil. The top holdings were XLK(5.03%), XLY(4.23%), and EFA(2.74%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were MARTIN & CO INC /TN/’s top five trades of the quarter.

MARTIN & CO INC /TN/ reduced their investment in NYSE:MCK by 14,370 shares. The trade had a 1.34% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $347.15.

On 10/26/2022, McKesson Corp traded for a price of $386.55 per share and a market cap of $55.56Bil. The stock has returned 86.80% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, McKesson Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 41.12, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.77 and a price-sales ratio of 0.21.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.61, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

The guru established a new position worth 177,097 shares in NYSE:HAL, giving the stock a 1.29% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $28.6 during the quarter.

On 10/26/2022, Halliburton Co traded for a price of $36.57 per share and a market cap of $33.38Bil. The stock has returned 42.24% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Halliburton Co has a price-earnings ratio of 23.16, a price-book ratio of 4.69, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.22 and a price-sales ratio of 1.88.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.56, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

The guru established a new position worth 67,090 shares in NAS:SYNH, giving the stock a 0.94% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $64.59 during the quarter.

On 10/26/2022, Syneos Health Inc traded for a price of $51.03 per share and a market cap of $5.25Bil. The stock has returned -42.63% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Syneos Health Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 18.92, a price-book ratio of 1.56, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.11, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.93 and a price-sales ratio of 0.97.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.66, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

The guru sold out of their 18,887-share investment in NAS:TRNS. Previously, the stock had a 0.31% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $69.11 during the quarter.

On 10/26/2022, Transcat Inc traded for a price of $79.75 per share and a market cap of $605.92Mil. The stock has returned 10.91% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Transcat Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 56.94, a price-book ratio of 6.77, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 6.62, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 27.52 and a price-sales ratio of 2.89.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.47, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

During the quarter, MARTIN & CO INC /TN/ bought 3,305 shares of ARCA:XLK for a total holding of 142,704. The trade had a 0.12% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $136.2.

On 10/26/2022, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF traded for a price of $125.91 per share and a market cap of $38.26Bil. The stock has returned -19.99% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 21.44 and a price-book ratio of 6.68.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.