Northstar Group, Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

405 LEXINGTON AVE., SUITE 37A NEW YORK, NY 10174

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 135 stocks valued at a total of $334.00Mil. The top holdings were BRK.B(18.37%), VTI(7.24%), and AAPL(6.99%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Northstar Group, Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Northstar Group, Inc. bought 11,165 shares of ARCA:VTI for a total holding of 134,563. The trade had a 0.6% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $198.53.

On 10/26/2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF traded for a price of $192.41 per share and a market cap of $258.44Bil. The stock has returned -17.19% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 16.94 and a price-book ratio of 3.10.

During the quarter, Northstar Group, Inc. bought 44,600 shares of ARCA:IBDP for a total holding of 80,491. The trade had a 0.33% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $24.59.

On 10/26/2022, iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF traded for a price of $24.305 per share and a market cap of $1.93Bil. The stock has returned -5.21% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru established a new position worth 40,295 shares in ARCA:IBDQ, giving the stock a 0.29% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $24.58 during the quarter.

On 10/26/2022, iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF traded for a price of $24.065 per share and a market cap of $1.46Bil. The stock has returned -7.76% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Northstar Group, Inc. reduced their investment in ARCA:BSV by 8,892 shares. The trade had a 0.2% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $76.21.

On 10/26/2022, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF traded for a price of $74.615 per share and a market cap of $37.62Bil. The stock has returned -6.99% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Northstar Group, Inc. bought 2,032 shares of ARCA:VOO for a total holding of 22,692. The trade had a 0.2% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $363.71.

On 10/26/2022, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $352.235 per share and a market cap of $262.05Bil. The stock has returned -14.70% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 17.91 and a price-book ratio of 3.36.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.